SBI Savings Fund IDCW

SBI Savings Fund IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

SBI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

SBI Savings Fund IDCW

AMC

SBI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Ultra Short Term Funds

Launch Date

05-Jul-2004

Fund Manager

Rajeev Radhakrishnan

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

26155.08

SBI Savings Fund IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  16.0786

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

0.20% : < 1month

SBI Savings Fund IDCW- NAV Chart

SBI Savings Fund IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.42
1.02
2.1
3.8
7.45
6.54
5.61
7.2
Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67

SBI Savings Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
28-Feb-20200.49618290

SBI Savings Fund IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2025-/-3.1580000000801.27
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2025-/-1.2030500000305.21
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU 2025-/-1.0526500000267.05
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2025-/-0.9323491500236.94
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2026-/-0.8020500000204.18
Govt. Securitieskerala 2026-/-0.6416000000162.82
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2025-/-0.5714500000145.66
Govt. SecuritiesAssam 2026-/-0.4010000000101.56
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2025-/-0.4010000000100.76
Govt. SecuritiesMAHARASTHRA 2025-/-0.3910000000100.26
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU 2025-/-0.391000000099.73
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2025-/-0.36900000090.60
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2025-/-0.35875670088.55
Govt. SecuritiesUttar Pradesh 2026-/-0.32800000081.02
Govt. SecuritiesMadhya Pradesh 2026-/-0.30750000075.94
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2026-/-0.30750000075.92
Govt. SecuritiesHaryana 2025-/-0.30750000075.83
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2025-/-0.30750000075.76
Govt. SecuritiesGUJARAT 2026-/-0.26650000065.79
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU 2026-/-0.22550000055.67
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2025-/-0.20500000050.51
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2025-/-0.20500000050.34
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2025-/-0.17422270042.42
Govt. SecuritiesUttar Pradesh 2025-/-0.16400000040.36
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU 2025-/-0.14350000035.32
Govt. SecuritiesMadhya Pradesh 2026-/-0.10250000025.34
Govt. SecuritiesTelangana 2026-/-0.10250000025.31
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2026-/-0.10250000025.30
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2026-/-0.10250000025.30
Govt. SecuritiesMadhya Pradesh 2025-/-0.10250000025.27
Govt. SecuritiesHaryana 2025-/-0.10250000025.26
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2025-/-0.10250000025.17
Govt. SecuritiesMadhya Pradesh 2025-/-0.10250000025.17
Govt. SecuritiesHaryana 2025-/-0.10250000025.13
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2025-/-0.04100000010.03
Money Market Investments
Commercial PaperJSW Infrast-/-3.9320000999.59
Commercial PaperBharti Telecom-/-3.7720000959.11
Commercial PaperLIC Housing Fin.-/-3.6520000929.71
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-3.3018000840.31
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-2.9916000761.29
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-2.5614000652.35
Certificate of DepositsIDBI Bank-/-2.5614000651.80
Commercial PaperTata Cap.Hsg.-/-2.5614000652.12
Commercial PaperTCL Cables-/-2.5613500651.01
Commercial PaperTorrent Electri-/-2.5613500651.01
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-2.3913000608.36
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-2.2312000568.52
Commercial PaperPanatone Finvest-/-2.2112000562.54
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.9510500497.61
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-1.9010000483.69
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.8610000472.45
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.8410000468.33
Certificate of DepositsIDBI Bank-/-1.8410000467.61
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-1.8310000467.10
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-1.8310000466.29
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.8310000466.14
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.8310000465.66
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-1.8310000464.96
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-1.779000449.63
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.478000374.68
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-1.478000374.28
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-1.196500302.64
Certificate of DepositsCSB Bank-/-1.186000299.75
Commercial PaperJulius Baer Cap.-/-1.156000293.90
Certificate of DepositsICICI Bank-/-1.126000285.51
Certificate of DepositsIDBI Bank-/-1.126000283.98
Commercial PaperCredila Fin-/-1.106000279.32
Certificate of DepositsDCB Bank-/-0.965000245.46
Certificate of DepositsEquitas Sma. Fin-/-0.925000235.22
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.925000233.10
Commercial PaperJM Finan Serv-/-0.915000232.13
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.915000232.78
Commercial PaperSundaram Finance-/-0.844500214.55
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-0.794000199.87
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.784000199.62
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.7620000000194.18
Certificate of DepositsEquitas Sma. Fin-/-0.744000187.84
Commercial PaperCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.734000186.58
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.653500165.40
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.643500162.72
Commercial PaperBajaj Fin.Sec-/-0.593000149.87
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.5715000000146.21
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.553000140.37
Commercial PaperKotak Securities-/-0.492500124.94
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.462500118.33
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.462500118.15
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.39200099.90
Commercial PaperPilani Invest.-/-0.39200099.89
Commercial PaperIGH Holdings-/-0.38200097.84
Commercial PaperSundaram Home-/-0.37200094.79
Certificate of DepositsAU Small Finance-/-0.37200093.47
Certificate of DepositsAU Small Finance-/-0.37200093.37
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.31800000078.77
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.29150074.95
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.20100049.96
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.20100049.97
Commercial PaperTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.19100048.00
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-3.210817.18
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.10030.94

Key information

Fund House:
SBI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
07-Feb-1992
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,16,707.64
Trustee/s:
Sandra Martyres, Bharati Rao, Smt. Manju Agarwal, SBI Mutual Fund Trustee C, Richard Mendonca, Mr. Dhruv Prakash
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Nand Kishore
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Om Prakash Gahrotra, Dr. Prafulla Agnihotri, Mrs. Madhu Dubhashi
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Rajeev Radhakrishnan
Auditors:
Sudit K Parekh & Co, M/S Chandabhoy&Jassoobhoy

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
9th Floor,Crescenzo, C-39&39, G Block, Bandra kurla complex, Bandra (east), Mumbai-400 051.
Contact Nos:
022-61793000
Fax:
022-67425687
Email:
customer.delight@sbimf.com
Website:
www.sbimf.com

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
