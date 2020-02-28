SBI Savings Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Savings Fund IDCW
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 05-Jul-2004
Fund Manager
: Rajeev Radhakrishnan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 26155.08
Invest wise with Expert advice
SBI Savings Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.0786
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 0.20% : < 1month
SBI Savings Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
SBI Savings Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.42
1.02
2.1
3.8
7.45
6.54
5.61
7.2
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
SBI Savings Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
SBI Savings Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2025
|-/-
|3.15
|80000000
|801.27
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2025
|-/-
|1.20
|30500000
|305.21
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2025
|-/-
|1.05
|26500000
|267.05
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2025
|-/-
|0.93
|23491500
|236.94
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|0.80
|20500000
|204.18
|Govt. Securities
|kerala 2026
|-/-
|0.64
|16000000
|162.82
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2025
|-/-
|0.57
|14500000
|145.66
|Govt. Securities
|Assam 2026
|-/-
|0.40
|10000000
|101.56
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2025
|-/-
|0.40
|10000000
|100.76
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASTHRA 2025
|-/-
|0.39
|10000000
|100.26
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2025
|-/-
|0.39
|10000000
|99.73
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2025
|-/-
|0.36
|9000000
|90.60
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2025
|-/-
|0.35
|8756700
|88.55
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.32
|8000000
|81.02
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.30
|7500000
|75.94
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|0.30
|7500000
|75.92
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2025
|-/-
|0.30
|7500000
|75.83
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2025
|-/-
|0.30
|7500000
|75.76
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2026
|-/-
|0.26
|6500000
|65.79
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2026
|-/-
|0.22
|5500000
|55.67
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2025
|-/-
|0.20
|5000000
|50.51
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2025
|-/-
|0.20
|5000000
|50.34
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2025
|-/-
|0.17
|4222700
|42.42
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2025
|-/-
|0.16
|4000000
|40.36
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2025
|-/-
|0.14
|3500000
|35.32
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.10
|2500000
|25.34
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2026
|-/-
|0.10
|2500000
|25.31
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.10
|2500000
|25.30
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2026
|-/-
|0.10
|2500000
|25.30
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2025
|-/-
|0.10
|2500000
|25.27
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2025
|-/-
|0.10
|2500000
|25.26
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2025
|-/-
|0.10
|2500000
|25.17
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2025
|-/-
|0.10
|2500000
|25.17
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2025
|-/-
|0.10
|2500000
|25.13
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2025
|-/-
|0.04
|1000000
|10.03
|Money Market Investments
|Commercial Paper
|JSW Infrast
|-/-
|3.93
|20000
|999.59
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|3.77
|20000
|959.11
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|3.65
|20000
|929.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.30
|18000
|840.31
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.99
|16000
|761.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.56
|14000
|652.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|2.56
|14000
|651.80
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|2.56
|14000
|652.12
|Commercial Paper
|TCL Cables
|-/-
|2.56
|13500
|651.01
|Commercial Paper
|Torrent Electri
|-/-
|2.56
|13500
|651.01
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.39
|13000
|608.36
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.23
|12000
|568.52
|Commercial Paper
|Panatone Finvest
|-/-
|2.21
|12000
|562.54
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.95
|10500
|497.61
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.90
|10000
|483.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.86
|10000
|472.45
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.84
|10000
|468.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|1.84
|10000
|467.61
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.83
|10000
|467.10
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.83
|10000
|466.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.83
|10000
|466.14
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.83
|10000
|465.66
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.83
|10000
|464.96
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.77
|9000
|449.63
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.47
|8000
|374.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.47
|8000
|374.28
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.19
|6500
|302.64
|Certificate of Deposits
|CSB Bank
|-/-
|1.18
|6000
|299.75
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|1.15
|6000
|293.90
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|1.12
|6000
|285.51
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|1.12
|6000
|283.98
|Commercial Paper
|Credila Fin
|-/-
|1.10
|6000
|279.32
|Certificate of Deposits
|DCB Bank
|-/-
|0.96
|5000
|245.46
|Certificate of Deposits
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|-/-
|0.92
|5000
|235.22
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.92
|5000
|233.10
|Commercial Paper
|JM Finan Serv
|-/-
|0.91
|5000
|232.13
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.91
|5000
|232.78
|Commercial Paper
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|0.84
|4500
|214.55
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.79
|4000
|199.87
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.78
|4000
|199.62
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.76
|20000000
|194.18
|Certificate of Deposits
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|-/-
|0.74
|4000
|187.84
|Commercial Paper
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.73
|4000
|186.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.65
|3500
|165.40
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.64
|3500
|162.72
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Fin.Sec
|-/-
|0.59
|3000
|149.87
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.57
|15000000
|146.21
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.55
|3000
|140.37
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|0.49
|2500
|124.94
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.46
|2500
|118.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.46
|2500
|118.15
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.39
|2000
|99.90
|Commercial Paper
|Pilani Invest.
|-/-
|0.39
|2000
|99.89
|Commercial Paper
|IGH Holdings
|-/-
|0.38
|2000
|97.84
|Commercial Paper
|Sundaram Home
|-/-
|0.37
|2000
|94.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|0.37
|2000
|93.47
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|0.37
|2000
|93.37
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.31
|8000000
|78.77
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.29
|1500
|74.95
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.20
|1000
|49.96
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.20
|1000
|49.97
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.19
|1000
|48.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.21
|0
|817.18
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.10
|0
|30.94
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement