SBI Short Term Debt Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Short Term Debt Fund Direct G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Rajeev Radhakrishnan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 13905.29
SBI Short Term Debt Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 33.4544
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 0.25% - For exit within 45 days from the date of allotment. Nil - For exit after 45 days from the date of allotment.
SBI Short Term Debt Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
SBI Short Term Debt Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.56
1.53
2.75
4.51
9.03
7.07
6.77
7.87
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
SBI Short Term Debt Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Short Term Debt Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.68
|50000
|501.05
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.67
|50000
|499.89
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.31
|45000
|450.91
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Comm
|-/-
|2.94
|40000
|400.08
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|2.88
|39000
|392.55
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|2.29
|31000
|311.72
|Corporate Debts
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|2.21
|30000
|300.71
|Corporate Debts
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|2.20
|30000
|299.40
|Corporate Debts
|L&T Metro Rail
|-/-
|2.18
|2980
|297.13
|Corporate Debts
|SMFG India
|-/-
|2.06
|28000
|280.69
|Corporate Debts
|Toyota Financial
|-/-
|2.03
|27500
|275.78
|Corporate Debts
|Mahindra Rural
|-/-
|1.84
|25000
|249.92
|Corporate Debts
|Toyota Financial
|-/-
|1.54
|21000
|210.04
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|1.49
|208
|202.90
|Corporate Debts
|Anzen IYEP Trust
|-/-
|1.46
|20000
|198.89
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|1.46
|20000
|198.86
|Corporate Debts
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|1.46
|20000
|198.60
|Corporate Debts
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|1.44
|19500
|195.50
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|1.38
|200
|188.08
|Corporate Debts
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|1.36
|18500
|185.21
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.33
|18000
|180.67
|Corporate Debts
|SMFG Home Financ
|-/-
|1.29
|17500
|175.43
|Corporate Debts
|Sundaram Home
|-/-
|1.29
|17500
|175.13
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.10
|1500
|150.23
|Corporate Debts
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|1.10
|15000
|150.08
|Corporate Debts
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|1.10
|1500
|149.75
|Corporate Debts
|Mahindra Rural
|-/-
|0.92
|12500
|125.53
|Corporate Debts
|TVS Credit Serv.
|-/-
|0.81
|1100
|109.94
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.74
|10000
|100.55
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.74
|1000
|100.54
|Corporate Debts
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.74
|1000000
|100.22
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.74
|10000
|100.08
|Corporate Debts
|SMFG India
|-/-
|0.73
|10000
|100.04
|Corporate Debts
|Mahindra Rural
|-/-
|0.66
|9000
|90.10
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.63
|850
|85.60
|Corporate Debts
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|0.63
|8500
|85.24
|Corporate Debts
|SMFG India
|-/-
|0.55
|7500
|74.99
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.55
|750
|74.99
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.53
|700
|72.33
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.52
|7000
|70.24
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.48
|650
|65.27
|Corporate Debts
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|0.37
|5000
|50.31
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.37
|5000
|49.95
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.37
|5000
|49.88
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.37
|500
|49.84
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.22
|3000
|30.23
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.19
|2500
|25.52
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.19
|250
|25.24
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.11
|150
|14.95
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.07
|1000
|10.01
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|0.04
|61
|6.01
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|7.77
|103000000
|1,058.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|7.39
|100000000
|1,006.54
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|6.53
|87000000
|888.88
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2028
|-/-
|5.06
|70000000
|688.27
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|3.78
|50000000
|515.20
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2033
|-/-
|1.02
|13819700
|138.42
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2029
|-/-
|0.75
|10000000
|101.54
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2033
|-/-
|0.01
|195100
|2.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.01
|140000
|1.20
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.65
|0
|363.36
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.40
|0
|326.17
