SBI Short Term Debt Fund Direct IDCW W

SBI Short Term Debt Fund Direct IDCW W

Summary Info

Fund Name

SBI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

SBI Short Term Debt Fund Direct IDCW W

AMC

SBI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Short Term Income Funds

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Rajeev Radhakrishnan

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

13905.29

SBI Short Term Debt Fund Direct IDCW W - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  14.654

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

0.25% - For exit within 45 days from the date of allotment. Nil - For exit after 45 days from the date of allotment.

SBI Short Term Debt Fund Direct IDCW W- NAV Chart

SBI Short Term Debt Fund Direct IDCW W- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.56
1.53
2.75
4.51
9.03
7.07
6.77
7.94
Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02

SBI Short Term Debt Fund Direct IDCW W- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
27-Mar-20200.361799110

SBI Short Term Debt Fund Direct IDCW W- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-3.6850000501.05
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-3.6750000499.89
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-3.3145000450.91
Corporate DebtsTata Comm-/-2.9440000400.08
Corporate DebtsJamnagar Utiliti-/-2.8839000392.55
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-2.2931000311.72
Corporate DebtsMindspace Busine-/-2.2130000300.71
Corporate DebtsAditya Birla Hsg-/-2.2030000299.40
Corporate DebtsL&T Metro Rail-/-2.182980297.13
Corporate DebtsSMFG India-/-2.0628000280.69
Corporate DebtsToyota Financial-/-2.0327500275.78
Corporate DebtsMahindra Rural-/-1.8425000249.92
Corporate DebtsToyota Financial-/-1.5421000210.04
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1-/-1.49208202.90
Corporate DebtsAnzen IYEP Trust-/-1.4620000198.89
Corporate DebtsTata Projects-/-1.4620000198.86
Corporate DebtsMindspace Busine-/-1.4620000198.60
Corporate DebtsONGC Petro Add.-/-1.4419500195.50
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-1.38200188.08
Corporate DebtsONGC Petro Add.-/-1.3618500185.21
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.3318000180.67
Corporate DebtsSMFG Home Financ-/-1.2917500175.43
Corporate DebtsSundaram Home-/-1.2917500175.13
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-1.101500150.23
Corporate DebtsMindspace Busine-/-1.1015000150.08
Corporate DebtsCan Fin Homes-/-1.101500149.75
Corporate DebtsMahindra Rural-/-0.9212500125.53
Corporate DebtsTVS Credit Serv.-/-0.811100109.94
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.7410000100.55
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.741000100.54
Corporate DebtsCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.741000000100.22
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.7410000100.08
Corporate DebtsSMFG India-/-0.7310000100.04
Corporate DebtsMahindra Rural-/-0.66900090.10
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.6385085.60
Corporate DebtsTorrent Power-/-0.63850085.24
Corporate DebtsSMFG India-/-0.55750074.99
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.5575074.99
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.5370072.33
Corporate DebtsTata Capital-/-0.52700070.24
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.4865065.27
Corporate DebtsNexus Select-/-0.37500050.31
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.37500049.95
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.37500049.88
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.3750049.84
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.22300030.23
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-0.19250025.52
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.1925025.24
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.1115014.95
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.07100010.01
Corporate DebtsM & M Fin. Serv.-/-0.04616.01
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-7.771030000001,058.07
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-7.391000000001,006.54
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-6.5387000000888.88
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2028-/-5.0670000000688.27
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-3.7850000000515.20
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2033-/-1.0213819700138.42
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2029-/-0.7510000000101.54
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2033-/-0.011951002.01
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.011400001.20
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.650363.36
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.400326.17

Key information

Fund House:
SBI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
07-Feb-1992
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,16,707.64
Trustee/s:
Sandra Martyres, Bharati Rao, Smt. Manju Agarwal, SBI Mutual Fund Trustee C, Richard Mendonca, Mr. Dhruv Prakash
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Nand Kishore
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Om Prakash Gahrotra, Dr. Prafulla Agnihotri, Mrs. Madhu Dubhashi
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Rajeev Radhakrishnan
Auditors:
Sudit K Parekh & Co, M/S Chandabhoy&Jassoobhoy

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
9th Floor,Crescenzo, C-39&39, G Block, Bandra kurla complex, Bandra (east), Mumbai-400 051.
Contact Nos:
022-61793000
Fax:
022-67425687
Email:
customer.delight@sbimf.com
Website:
www.sbimf.com

