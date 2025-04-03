SBI Silver ETF Fund of Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Silver ETF Fund of Fund Regular G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Silver
Launch Date
: 27-Jun-2024
Fund Manager
: Harsh Sethi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 293.46
SBI Silver ETF Fund of Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.3532
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For exit on or before 15 days from the date of allotment: 1%, For exit after 15 days from the date of allotment: Nil
SBI Silver ETF Fund of Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
SBI Silver ETF Fund of Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-2.65
2.38
8.6
5.59
-
-
-
3.53
|Category Avg
-2.44
2.43
8.99
5.76
22.32
11.63
-
16.4
|Category Best
-1.86
2.91
9.47
6.45
24.05
12.07
-
25.84
|Category Worst
-2.73
1.99
8.47
5.12
21.08
11.16
-
3.52
SBI Silver ETF Fund of Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Silver ETF Fund of Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|SBI Silver ETF
|Capital Markets
|100.18
|31632498
|293.99
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.35
|0
|1.03
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.53
|0
|-1.56
