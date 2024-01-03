SBI Tax Advantage Fund Series III G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Tax Advantage Fund Series III G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Tax Planning
Launch Date
: 28-Dec-2013
Fund Manager
: R Srinivasan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 33.26
SBI Tax Advantage Fund Series III G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
SBI Tax Advantage Fund Series III G- NAV Chart
SBI Tax Advantage Fund Series III G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
SBI Tax Advantage Fund Series III G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Tax Advantage Fund Series III G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|7.42
|33000
|2.46
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|6.76
|20000
|2.24
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|6.64
|21000
|2.20
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|5.88
|15000
|1.95
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|5.18
|5900
|1.72
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|5.03
|10000
|1.67
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.93
|4700
|1.63
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|4.22
|10000
|1.40
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|3.91
|2000
|1.29
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.56
|11000
|1.18
|Equity
|Garware Tech.
|Textiles & Apparels
|2.92
|2673
|0.97
|Equity
|Chemplast Sanmar
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.41
|17000
|0.80
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|41.25
|0
|13.71
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.11
|0
|-0.03
