SBI Technology Opportunities Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Technology Opportunities Fund Direct G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Infotech
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Vivek Gedda
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 4246.98
SBI Technology Opportunities Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 219.1515
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL.
Exit Load %
: For exit within 1 year from th date of allotment - 1%. For exit after 1 years from the date of alltmen - NIL.
SBI Technology Opportunities Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.81
-1.34
-13.92
-9.24
13.51
9.4
31.21
20.42
|Category Avg
-2.61
-1.35
-17.45
-14.2
4.94
6.84
31.06
8.59
|Category Best
-0.63
6.73
-13.92
-9.24
13.51
12.02
34.44
21.26
|Category Worst
-4.72
-5.02
-21.54
-16.53
-5.64
4.04
28.14
-16.6
SBI Technology Opportunities Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
SBI Technology Opportunities Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|19.87
|5000000
|843.85
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|10.72
|2900000
|455.35
|Equity
|Firstsour.Solu.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|6.23
|7645887
|264.54
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|5.28
|304454
|224.14
|Foreign Equity
|Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
|IT - Services
|4.36
|254000
|184.99
|Foreign Equity
|Netflix Inc.
|Entertainment
|4.04
|20000
|171.40
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|3.44
|6583400
|146.21
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|3.30
|300000
|139.97
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|3.28
|400000
|139.33
|Foreign Equity
|Microsoft Corporation
|IT - Software
|3.10
|38000
|131.84
|Equity
|Zinka Logistics
|Transport Services
|2.79
|2805105
|118.57
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|2.75
|220000
|116.68
|Equity
|Nazara Technolo.
|Entertainment
|2.70
|1260504
|114.81
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|2.41
|700000
|102.45
|Foreign Equity
|Alphabet Inc.
|IT - Software
|1.96
|56000
|83.34
|Equity
|Indiamart Inter.
|Retailing
|1.83
|395231
|77.66
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.75
|500000
|74.39
|Equity
|Route Mobile
|Telecom - Services
|1.73
|750000
|73.50
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|1.71
|2900000
|72.45
|Equity
|Hexaware Tech.
|IT - Software
|1.66
|873911
|70.65
|Foreign Equity
|Epam Systems Inc
|IT - Services
|1.61
|38000
|68.46
|Equity
|eMudhra
|IT - Services
|1.36
|681746
|57.90
|Equity
|TBO Tek
|Leisure Services
|1.16
|408704
|49.07
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|1.12
|3000000
|47.64
|Equity
|NIIT Learning
|Other Consumer Services
|1.08
|1091456
|45.83
|Equity
|Indegene
|Healthcare Services
|0.95
|782768
|40.23
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|0.85
|400000
|36.15
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|0.85
|1076958
|36.04
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|0.74
|69010
|31.28
|Equity
|Bharti Hexacom
|Telecom - Services
|0.43
|140348
|18.30
|Equity
|Unicommerce
|IT - Software
|0.31
|1252886
|13.37
|Equity
|Indbazaar.Com
|IT - Software
|0.00
|100000
|0.00
|Equity
|Sip Technologies
|IT - Software
|0.00
|35014
|0.00
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.07
|300000
|2.95
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.80
|0
|203.75
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.24
|0
|-10.24
