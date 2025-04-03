Shriram Aggressive Hybrid Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Shriram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Shriram Aggressive Hybrid Fund Regular G
AMC
: Shriram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 08-Nov-2013
Fund Manager
: Deepak Ramaraju
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 43.69
Invest wise with Expert advice
Shriram Aggressive Hybrid Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 29.6362
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% If redeemed/switched out within 365 days from the date of allotment. Nil if redeemed/switched out after 365 days from the date of allotment.
Shriram Aggressive Hybrid Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Shriram Aggressive Hybrid Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.08
4.84
-7.22
-10.71
-1.41
8.91
16.25
10.04
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Shriram Aggressive Hybrid Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Shriram Aggressive Hybrid Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|4.12
|10400
|1.80
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|4.11
|14900
|1.79
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.86
|7967
|1.25
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|2.51
|2300
|1.09
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.43
|4113
|1.06
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.12
|41800
|0.92
|Equity
|Bajaj Holdings
|Finance
|2.12
|800
|0.92
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.07
|5679
|0.90
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|2.02
|634
|0.88
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|2.00
|31400
|0.87
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.83
|13300
|0.79
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.82
|3000
|0.79
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|1.82
|1500
|0.79
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|1.69
|41500
|0.73
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.64
|600
|0.71
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.64
|1600
|0.71
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|1.64
|10000
|0.71
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|1.60
|999
|0.69
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.50
|3000
|0.65
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|1.50
|4600
|0.65
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|1.43
|2800
|0.62
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.42
|9000
|0.61
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.41
|3700
|0.61
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|1.38
|15300
|0.60
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.36
|1700
|0.59
|Equity
|Hind.Construct.
|Construction
|0.99
|183350
|0.43
|Equity
|Tata Inv.Corpn.
|Finance
|0.97
|700
|0.42
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|0.96
|5500
|0.41
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.96
|762
|0.41
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.93
|16600
|0.40
|Equity
|UTI AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.90
|4200
|0.39
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|0.85
|800
|0.37
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.78
|1100
|0.33
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|0.75
|3300
|0.32
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|0.73
|1500
|0.31
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.54
|800
|0.23
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|0.52
|200
|0.22
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|0.50
|4400
|0.21
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|0.49
|3500
|0.21
|Equity
|United Breweries
|Beverages
|0.49
|1100
|0.21
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|0.44
|3000
|0.19
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|0.43
|9000
|0.18
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.43
|2600
|0.18
|Equity
|City Union Bank
|Banks
|0.42
|12500
|0.18
|Equity
|Narayana Hrudaya
|Healthcare Services
|0.40
|1200
|0.17
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.37
|40
|0.16
|Equity
|BEML Ltd
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.34
|600
|0.14
|Equity
|P & G Hygiene
|Personal Products
|0.31
|100
|0.13
|Equity
|C D S L
|Capital Markets
|0.23
|900
|0.09
|Equity
|Premier Energies
|Electrical Equipment
|0.22
|1100
|0.09
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.03
|100
|0.01
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|0.01
|200
|0.00
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|6.33
|260000
|2.76
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|4.87
|200000
|2.12
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.73
|200000
|2.06
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|6.84
|300000
|2.98
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Wipro
|-/-
|-0.96
|-15000
|-0.41
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Havells India
|-/-
|-0.98
|-3000
|-0.42
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|M & M
|-/-
|-1.04
|-1750
|-0.45
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|-1.09
|-2750
|-0.47
|Derivatives - Index Future
|NIFTY MIDCAP
|-/-
|-1.18
|-480
|-0.51
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|1.79
|20556
|0.78
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|8.45
|0
|3.69
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|7.20
|0
|3.14
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement