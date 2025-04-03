iifl-logo
Shriram Aggressive Hybrid Fund Regular G

Shriram Aggressive Hybrid Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Shriram Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Shriram Aggressive Hybrid Fund Regular G

AMC

Shriram Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

08-Nov-2013

Fund Manager

Deepak Ramaraju

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

43.69

Shriram Aggressive Hybrid Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  29.6362

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% If redeemed/switched out within 365 days from the date of allotment. Nil if redeemed/switched out after 365 days from the date of allotment.

Shriram Aggressive Hybrid Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

Shriram Aggressive Hybrid Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.08
4.84
-7.22
-10.71
-1.41
8.91
16.25
10.04
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

Shriram Aggressive Hybrid Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Shriram Aggressive Hybrid Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
HDFC Bank10,400
Wipro31,400
Marico13,300
Pidilite Inds.3,000
Federal Bank41,500
Maruti Suzuki600
Hind. Unilever3,000
Havells India4,600
TVS Motor Co.2,800
St Bk of India9,000
TCS1,700
UTI AMC4,200
Max Financial3,300
Hitachi Energy200
Dabur India4,400
Fortis Health.3,500
United Breweries1,100
DLF3,000
Jio Financial9,000
City Union Bank12,500
Narayana Hrudaya1,200
Page Industries40
P & G Hygiene100
C D S L900
Premier Energies1,100

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Lupin5,700
Trent1,823
Apollo Hospitals1,500
Tech Mahindra5,792
Britannia Inds.1,700
Infosys4,400
Bajaj Auto927
Dr Reddy's Labs6,200
Voltas5,700
Zydus Lifesci.5,200
Bosch100
Glenmark Pharma.1,600
Vijaya Diagnost.2,000
Oracle Fin.Serv.200
Blue Star1,000
Ipca Labs.1,100
Natco Pharma1,300
Radico Khaitan700
Cams Services400
Motil.Oswal.Fin.1,900
ITC Hotels1,810

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks4.12104001.80
EquityICICI BankBanks4.11149001.79
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.8679671.25
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles2.5123001.09
EquityM & MAutomobiles2.4341131.06
EquityZomato LtdRetailing2.12418000.92
EquityBajaj HoldingsFinance2.128000.92
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.0756790.90
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables2.026340.88
EquityWiproIT - Software2.00314000.87
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & other Products1.83133000.79
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.8230000.79
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software1.8215000.79
EquityFederal BankBanks1.69415000.73
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.646000.71
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.6416000.71
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services1.64100000.71
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing1.609990.69
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG1.5030000.65
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables1.5046000.65
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles1.4328000.62
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.4290000.61
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.4137000.61
EquityITCDiversified FMCG1.38153000.60
EquityTCSIT - Software1.3617000.59
EquityHind.Construct.Construction0.991833500.43
EquityTata Inv.Corpn.Finance0.977000.42
EquityPNB HousingFinance0.9655000.41
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.967620.41
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense0.93166000.40
EquityUTI AMCCapital Markets0.9042000.39
EquityBSECapital Markets0.858000.37
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.7811000.33
EquityMax FinancialInsurance0.7533000.32
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance0.7315000.31
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.548000.23
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment0.522000.22
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products0.5044000.21
EquityFortis Health.Healthcare Services0.4935000.21
EquityUnited BreweriesBeverages0.4911000.21
EquityDLFRealty0.4430000.19
EquityJio FinancialFinance0.4390000.18
EquityOne 97Financial Technology (Fintech)0.4326000.18
EquityCity Union BankBanks0.42125000.18
EquityNarayana HrudayaHealthcare Services0.4012000.17
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels0.37400.16
EquityBEML LtdAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.346000.14
EquityP & G HygienePersonal Products0.311000.13
EquityC D S LCapital Markets0.239000.09
EquityPremier EnergiesElectrical Equipment0.2211000.09
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)0.031000.01
EquityPetronet LNGGas0.012000.00
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-6.332600002.76
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-4.872000002.12
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-4.732000002.06
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-6.843000002.98
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Stock FutureWipro-/--0.96-15000-0.41
Derivatives - Stock FutureHavells India-/--0.98-3000-0.42
Derivatives - Stock FutureM & M-/--1.04-1750-0.45
Derivatives - Stock FutureHDFC Bank-/--1.09-2750-0.47
Derivatives - Index FutureNIFTY MIDCAP-/--1.18-480-0.51
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsICICI Pru Liquid Fund - Direct (G)-/-1.79205560.78
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-8.4503.69
Reverse RepoC C I-/-7.2003.14

Key information

Fund House:
Shriram Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
27-May-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
934.24
Trustee/s:
Mr. Mani Sridhar, Shriram Trustees Limited, V N Shiva Shankar
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Kartik Jain
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Akhilesh Kumar Sindh, Dhruv Lalit Mehta, Prabhakar D Karandikar, Rangaswamy Sundara Rajan
Compliance Officer/s:
Tanmoy Sengupta, Ajay Ramesh Bhanushali
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mrs. Sneha Jaiswal
Fund Manager/s:
Deepak Ramaraju
Auditors:
M/s Chokshi & Chokshi LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
511-512, Meadows, Sahar Plaza, J. B. Nagar, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400059.
Contact Nos:
022-23373012
Fax:
022-23373014
Email:
customercare@shriramamc.co.in
Website:
www.shriramamc.in

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

