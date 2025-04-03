Shriram Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Shriram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Shriram Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW
AMC
: Shriram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 14-Jun-2019
Fund Manager
: Deepak Ramaraju
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 58.3
Shriram Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.1537
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If redeemed / switched-out within 365 days from the date of allotment:- Upto 12% of units held by the investor: Nil More than 12% of units held by the investor: 1% of applicable Net Asset Value (NAV) If redeemed/switched out after 365 days from the date of allotment: Nil
Shriram Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.53
2.73
-7.21
-9.9
-4.79
7.61
11.85
8.69
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Shriram Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
Shriram Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|5.56
|18700
|3.23
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.81
|14129
|2.21
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.75
|18157
|2.18
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|3.16
|8400
|1.83
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|3.13
|7049
|1.82
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|2.78
|3400
|1.62
|Equity
|Bajaj Holdings
|Finance
|2.78
|1400
|1.62
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|2.50
|52400
|1.45
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.49
|1700
|1.45
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|2.44
|23700
|1.42
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|2.39
|1000
|1.39
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|2.26
|74200
|1.31
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|2.25
|1100
|1.31
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|2.21
|17993
|1.28
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|2.00
|8200
|1.16
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|1.98
|2375
|1.15
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.97
|51711
|1.14
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.95
|3600
|1.13
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|1.95
|5100
|1.13
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.95
|7200
|1.13
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.91
|6974
|1.11
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.89
|16000
|1.10
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|1.88
|6500
|1.09
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|1.86
|2045
|1.08
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|1.59
|6600
|0.92
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|1.18
|33100
|0.68
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|0.87
|8000
|0.50
|Equity
|Narayana Hrudaya
|Healthcare Services
|0.25
|1000
|0.14
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.22
|682
|0.12
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|7.09
|400000
|4.13
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|4.38
|240000
|2.55
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|3.46
|200000
|2.01
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.83
|100000
|1.06
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.42
|200000
|1.99
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Havells India
|-/-
|-0.98
|-4000
|-0.57
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Wipro
|-/-
|-1.01
|-21000
|-0.58
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|M & M
|-/-
|-1.01
|-2275
|-0.59
|Derivatives - Index Future
|NIFTY
|-/-
|-12.04
|-3150
|-7.01
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|2.10
|32155
|1.22
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|18.88
|0
|11.02
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|8.92
|0
|5.19
