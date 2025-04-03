Shriram Liquid Fund Unclaimed IDCW Stable Scheme
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Shriram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Shriram Liquid Fund Unclaimed IDCW Stable Scheme
AMC
: Shriram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 20-Jan-2025
Fund Manager
: Deepak Ramaraju
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 112.73
Shriram Liquid Fund Unclaimed IDCW Stable Scheme - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1000
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.0070% - If redemption/switch out within 1 days from the date of allotment. 0.0065% - If redemption/switch out within 2 days from the date of allotment. 0.0060% - If redemption/switch out within 3 days from the date of allotment. 0.0055% - If redemption/switch out within 4 days from the date of allotment. 0.0050% - If redemption/switch out within 5 days from the date of allotment. 0.0045% - If redemption/switch out within 6 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redemption/switch out within 7 days from the date of allotment.
Shriram Liquid Fund Unclaimed IDCW Stable Scheme- NAV Chart
Shriram Liquid Fund Unclaimed IDCW Stable Scheme- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.04
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Shriram Liquid Fund Unclaimed IDCW Stable Scheme- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Shriram Liquid Fund Unclaimed IDCW Stable Scheme- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|8.99
|1000000
|10.61
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|8.97
|1000000
|10.58
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|16.87
|2000000
|19.92
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|12.68
|1500000
|14.97
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|8.44
|1000000
|9.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|8.41
|1000000
|9.93
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|4.21
|500000
|4.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|4.20
|500000
|4.95
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|26.70
|0
|31.52
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.29
|0
|0.34
