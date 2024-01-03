Shriram Money Market Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Shriram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Shriram Money Market Fund Direct G
AMC
: Shriram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 19-Jan-2026
Fund Manager
: Amit Modani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Shriram Money Market Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 29-Jan-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 1001.2521
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Shriram Money Market Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Shriram Money Market Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.01
|Category Avg
0.03
0.34
1.18
2.46
5.83
6.38
5.56
32.26
|Category Best
0.22
0.98
2.67
5.66
56.84
21.81
14.41
10,275.48
|Category Worst
-6.04
-5.83
-6.89
-5.54
-6.44
-0.64
-0.39
-0.21
Shriram Money Market Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Shriram Money Market Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
