Shriram Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G

Shriram Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Shriram Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Shriram Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G

AMC

Shriram Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

18-Aug-2023

Fund Manager

Deepak Ramaraju

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

139.11

Shriram Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  11.8095

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - if redeemed/switched-out within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - if redeemed/switched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.

Shriram Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Shriram Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.4
4.08
-6.49
-8.49
-2.63
-
-
11.17
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

Shriram Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Shriram Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
HDFC Bank33,500
Federal Bank2,47,800
Maruti Suzuki3,600
Wipro98,900
Marico43,500
Pidilite Inds.9,650
Havells India14,700
Hind. Unilever9,400
TVS Motor Co.9,100
TCS5,200
Hitachi Energy1,600
United Breweries5,700
Fortis Health.17,600
Max Financial10,500
Narayana Hrudaya2,900
Page Industries100
City Union Bank24,800
Jio Financial12,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Divi's Lab.6,857
Trent6,198
Apollo Hospitals5,100
Tech Mahindra17,528
PB Fintech.16,700
Britannia Inds.5,600
Bajaj Auto3,047
Infosys14,000
Dr Reddy's Labs20,200
Voltas18,725
Oracle Fin.Serv.950
Glenmark Pharma.5,400
Vijaya Diagnost.7,000
Zydus Lifesci.7,012
Blue Star3,300
Ipca Labs.3,652
Bosch181
Cams Services1,200
Motil.Oswal.Fin.6,200
ITC Hotels5,950

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityICICI BankBanks4.89565166.80
EquityM & MAutomobiles4.37235256.08
EquityHDFC BankBanks4.17335005.80
EquityFederal BankBanks3.162478004.40
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles3.0936004.30
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.89256014.01
EquityZomato LtdRetailing2.201375263.05
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles2.0961002.91
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.07180562.87
EquityBajaj HoldingsFinance2.0324412.82
EquityWiproIT - Software1.97989002.74
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software1.9450932.70
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables1.9018992.64
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & other Products1.88435002.61
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.8496502.56
EquityOne 97Financial Technology (Fintech)1.84357102.55
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.6952402.34
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services1.65319752.28
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing1.5530832.15
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables1.50147002.09
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG1.4894002.05
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles1.4691002.02
EquityITCDiversified FMCG1.39491001.93
EquityTCSIT - Software1.3052001.81
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment1.3016001.80
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.0576411.45
EquityHind.Construct.Construction1.036083501.43
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense1.0145621.40
EquityBSECapital Markets0.9328001.29
EquityUnited BreweriesBeverages0.8057001.10
EquityFortis Health.Healthcare Services0.78176001.07
EquityMax FinancialInsurance0.75105001.04
EquityBEML LtdAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.6737920.93
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.5525920.76
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.4235000.58
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance0.3824810.52
EquityNarayana HrudayaHealthcare Services0.3029000.41
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels0.291000.40
EquityCity Union BankBanks0.26248000.36
EquityJio FinancialFinance0.18120000.24
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-10.41140000014.47
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.532000002.12
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.38500000.52
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-0.16200000.21
Corporate DebtsH U D C O-/-0.15200000.21
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.15200000.20
Corporate DebtsH U D C O-/-0.08100000.10
Corporate DebtsIndian Renewable-/-0.07100000.10
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Index FutureNIFTY MIDCAP-/--0.37-480-0.51
Derivatives - Stock FutureHavells India-/--0.51-5000-0.71
Derivatives - Stock FutureWipro-/--0.60-30000-0.83
Derivatives - Stock FutureM & M-/--0.65-3500-0.91
Derivatives - Stock FutureHDFC Bank-/--0.68-5500-0.95
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsNippon India ETF Gold BeES-/-15.96312176822.19
Indian Mutual FundsNippon I Silver-/-4.587044776.37
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-3.9905.57
Reverse RepoC C I-/-0.3100.42

Key information

Fund House:
Shriram Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
27-May-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
934.24
Trustee/s:
Mr. Mani Sridhar, Shriram Trustees Limited, V N Shiva Shankar
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Kartik Jain
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Akhilesh Kumar Sindh, Dhruv Lalit Mehta, Prabhakar D Karandikar, Rangaswamy Sundara Rajan
Compliance Officer/s:
Tanmoy Sengupta, Ajay Ramesh Bhanushali
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mrs. Sneha Jaiswal
Fund Manager/s:
Deepak Ramaraju
Auditors:
M/s Chokshi & Chokshi LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
511-512, Meadows, Sahar Plaza, J. B. Nagar, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400059.
Contact Nos:
022-23373012
Fax:
022-23373014
Email:
customercare@shriramamc.co.in
Website:
www.shriramamc.in

