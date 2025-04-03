Shriram Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Shriram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Shriram Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G
AMC
: Shriram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 18-Aug-2023
Fund Manager
: Deepak Ramaraju
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 139.11
Shriram Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.8095
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - if redeemed/switched-out within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - if redeemed/switched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Shriram Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Shriram Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.4
4.08
-6.49
-8.49
-2.63
-
-
11.17
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Shriram Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Shriram Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|4.89
|56516
|6.80
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|4.37
|23525
|6.08
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|4.17
|33500
|5.80
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|3.16
|247800
|4.40
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|3.09
|3600
|4.30
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.89
|25601
|4.01
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.20
|137526
|3.05
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|2.09
|6100
|2.91
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.07
|18056
|2.87
|Equity
|Bajaj Holdings
|Finance
|2.03
|2441
|2.82
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|1.97
|98900
|2.74
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|1.94
|5093
|2.70
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|1.90
|1899
|2.64
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.88
|43500
|2.61
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.84
|9650
|2.56
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.84
|35710
|2.55
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.69
|5240
|2.34
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|1.65
|31975
|2.28
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|1.55
|3083
|2.15
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|1.50
|14700
|2.09
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.48
|9400
|2.05
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|1.46
|9100
|2.02
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|1.39
|49100
|1.93
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.30
|5200
|1.81
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|1.30
|1600
|1.80
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.05
|7641
|1.45
|Equity
|Hind.Construct.
|Construction
|1.03
|608350
|1.43
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.01
|4562
|1.40
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|0.93
|2800
|1.29
|Equity
|United Breweries
|Beverages
|0.80
|5700
|1.10
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|0.78
|17600
|1.07
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|0.75
|10500
|1.04
|Equity
|BEML Ltd
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.67
|3792
|0.93
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.55
|2592
|0.76
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.42
|3500
|0.58
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|0.38
|2481
|0.52
|Equity
|Narayana Hrudaya
|Healthcare Services
|0.30
|2900
|0.41
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.29
|100
|0.40
|Equity
|City Union Bank
|Banks
|0.26
|24800
|0.36
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|0.18
|12000
|0.24
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|10.41
|1400000
|14.47
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.53
|200000
|2.12
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.38
|50000
|0.52
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.16
|20000
|0.21
|Corporate Debts
|H U D C O
|-/-
|0.15
|20000
|0.21
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.15
|20000
|0.20
|Corporate Debts
|H U D C O
|-/-
|0.08
|10000
|0.10
|Corporate Debts
|Indian Renewable
|-/-
|0.07
|10000
|0.10
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Index Future
|NIFTY MIDCAP
|-/-
|-0.37
|-480
|-0.51
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Havells India
|-/-
|-0.51
|-5000
|-0.71
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Wipro
|-/-
|-0.60
|-30000
|-0.83
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|M & M
|-/-
|-0.65
|-3500
|-0.91
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|-0.68
|-5500
|-0.95
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon India ETF Gold BeES
|-/-
|15.96
|3121768
|22.19
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon I Silver
|-/-
|4.58
|704477
|6.37
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.99
|0
|5.57
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.31
|0
|0.42
