Shriram Multi Sector Rotation Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Shriram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Shriram Multi Sector Rotation Fund Direct G
AMC
: Shriram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 18-Nov-2024
Fund Manager
: Deepak Ramaraju
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 174.95
Invest wise with Expert advice
Shriram Multi Sector Rotation Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 7.8185
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% of the applicable NAV, if redeemed within 3 months from the date of allotment. Nil if redeemed after 3 months from the date of allotment.
Shriram Multi Sector Rotation Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Shriram Multi Sector Rotation Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.4
4.14
-21.72
-
-
-
-
-21.81
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Shriram Multi Sector Rotation Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Shriram Multi Sector Rotation Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|6.92
|100600
|12.11
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|6.29
|69100
|11.00
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|6.25
|63100
|10.93
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|5.91
|47200
|10.33
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|5.83
|148200
|10.20
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|5.80
|8500
|10.15
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|5.78
|39100
|10.10
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|5.74
|12700
|10.03
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|4.94
|144000
|8.64
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|4.90
|217200
|8.57
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|4.43
|436290
|7.74
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.88
|12400
|6.79
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|3.71
|14000
|6.48
|Equity
|Godrej Industrie
|Diversified
|2.54
|40482
|4.44
|Equity
|Narayana Hrudaya
|Healthcare Services
|2.06
|24905
|3.59
|Equity
|Minda Corp
|Auto Components
|1.63
|59200
|2.84
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|1.53
|1916
|2.67
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.51
|37050
|2.64
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|1.51
|32000
|2.64
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|1.49
|13600
|2.60
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|1.25
|35800
|2.19
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|1.09
|9201
|1.90
|Equity
|Doms Industries
|Household Products
|1.01
|7357
|1.77
|Equity
|Poly Medicure
|Healthcare Equipment & Supplies
|0.99
|8507
|1.73
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.97
|13200
|1.69
|Equity
|Piramal Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.95
|87800
|1.66
|Equity
|Amber Enterp.
|Consumer Durables
|0.87
|2700
|1.51
|Equity
|Godrej Agrovet
|Food Products
|0.85
|20734
|1.48
|Equity
|KFin Technolog.
|Capital Markets
|0.81
|16300
|1.41
|Equity
|Pokarna
|Consumer Durables
|0.78
|12358
|1.36
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|6.01
|0
|10.50
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.77
|0
|3.08
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement