Shriram Multi Sector Rotation Fund Direct G

Shriram Multi Sector Rotation Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Shriram Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Shriram Multi Sector Rotation Fund Direct G

AMC

Shriram Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

18-Nov-2024

Fund Manager

Deepak Ramaraju

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

174.95

Shriram Multi Sector Rotation Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  7.8185

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1% of the applicable NAV, if redeemed within 3 months from the date of allotment. Nil if redeemed after 3 months from the date of allotment.

Shriram Multi Sector Rotation Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Shriram Multi Sector Rotation Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.4
4.14
-21.72
-
-
-
-
-21.81
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Shriram Multi Sector Rotation Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Shriram Multi Sector Rotation Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
ICICI Bank1,00,600
Sun Pharma.Inds.69,100
HDFC Bank63,100
Hind. Unilever47,200
St Bk of India1,48,200
Maruti Suzuki8,500
M & M39,100
Bajaj Auto12,700
Marico1,44,000
ITC2,17,200
Federal Bank4,36,290
Divi's Lab.12,400
Narayana Hrudaya24,905
Minda Corp59,200
Uno Minda32,000
Doms Industries7,357
Poly Medicure8,507
Godrej Agrovet20,734
Pokarna12,358

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Lupin72,500
Ipca Labs.98,500
CRISIL16,100
Indian Hotels Co1,09,500
Gillette India8,346
Zomato Ltd3,15,800
Info Edg.(India)8,000
Trent10,100

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityICICI BankBanks6.9210060012.11
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology6.296910011.00
EquityHDFC BankBanks6.256310010.93
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG5.914720010.33
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks5.8314820010.20
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles5.80850010.15
EquityM & MAutomobiles5.783910010.10
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles5.741270010.03
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & other Products4.941440008.64
EquityITCDiversified FMCG4.902172008.57
EquityFederal BankBanks4.434362907.74
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.88124006.79
EquityBSECapital Markets3.71140006.48
EquityGodrej IndustrieDiversified2.54404824.44
EquityNarayana HrudayaHealthcare Services2.06249053.59
EquityMinda CorpAuto Components1.63592002.84
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables1.5319162.67
EquityOne 97Financial Technology (Fintech)1.51370502.64
EquityUno MindaAuto Components1.51320002.64
EquityBlue StarConsumer Durables1.49136002.60
EquityFortis Health.Healthcare Services1.25358002.19
EquityRadico KhaitanBeverages1.0992011.90
EquityDoms IndustriesHousehold Products1.0173571.77
EquityPoly MedicureHealthcare Equipment & Supplies0.9985071.73
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages0.97132001.69
EquityPiramal PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.95878001.66
EquityAmber Enterp.Consumer Durables0.8727001.51
EquityGodrej AgrovetFood Products0.85207341.48
EquityKFin Technolog.Capital Markets0.81163001.41
EquityPokarnaConsumer Durables0.78123581.36
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-6.01010.50
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.7703.08

Key information

Fund House:
Shriram Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
27-May-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
934.24
Trustee/s:
Mr. Mani Sridhar, Shriram Trustees Limited, V N Shiva Shankar
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Kartik Jain
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Akhilesh Kumar Sindh, Dhruv Lalit Mehta, Prabhakar D Karandikar, Rangaswamy Sundara Rajan
Compliance Officer/s:
Tanmoy Sengupta, Ajay Ramesh Bhanushali
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mrs. Sneha Jaiswal
Fund Manager/s:
Deepak Ramaraju
Auditors:
M/s Chokshi & Chokshi LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
511-512, Meadows, Sahar Plaza, J. B. Nagar, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400059.
Contact Nos:
022-23373012
Fax:
022-23373014
Email:
customercare@shriramamc.co.in
Website:
www.shriramamc.in

