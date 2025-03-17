Shriram Overnight Fund Direct IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Shriram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Shriram Overnight Fund Direct IDCW M
AMC
: Shriram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 17-Aug-2022
Fund Manager
: Deepak Ramaraju
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 185.7
Shriram Overnight Fund Direct IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.0285
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Shriram Overnight Fund Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart
Shriram Overnight Fund Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.11
0.51
1.52
3.14
6.47
-
-
3.71
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Shriram Overnight Fund Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends
Shriram Overnight Fund Direct IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|98.42
|0
|123.12
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.58
|0
|1.98
