Shriram Overnight Fund IDCW F
Summary Info
Fund Name
:
Scheme Name
: Shriram Overnight Fund IDCW F
AMC
:
Type
: Open
Category
:
Launch Date
: 05-Apr-2025
Fund Manager
:
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
:
Shriram Overnight Fund IDCW F - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Shriram Overnight Fund IDCW F- NAV Chart
Shriram Overnight Fund IDCW F- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Shriram Overnight Fund IDCW F- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Shriram Overnight Fund IDCW F- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|98.34
|0
|121.84
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.66
|0
|2.05
