Shriram Overnight Fund IDCW W

Shriram Overnight Fund IDCW W

Summary Info

Fund Name

Scheme Name

Shriram Overnight Fund IDCW W

AMC

Type

:  Open

Category

Launch Date

05-Apr-2025

Fund Manager

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

Shriram Overnight Fund IDCW W - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  26-Jun-2024

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.0035

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

Shriram Overnight Fund IDCW W- NAV Chart

Shriram Overnight Fund IDCW W- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-

Shriram Overnight Fund IDCW W- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Shriram Overnight Fund IDCW W- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-98.340121.84
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.6602.05

Key information

Fund House:
NA
Incorporation Date:
05-Apr-2025
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
0.00
Trustee/s:
Mr. Mani Sridhar, Shriram Trustees Limited, V N Shiva Shankar
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Kartik Jain
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Akhilesh Kumar Sindh, Dhruv Lalit Mehta, Prabhakar D Karandikar, Rangaswamy Sundara Rajan
Compliance Officer/s:
Tanmoy Sengupta, Ajay Ramesh Bhanushali
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mrs. Sneha Jaiswal
Fund Manager/s:
Deepak Ramaraju
Auditors:
M/s Chokshi & Chokshi LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
NA
Contact Nos:
NA
Fax:
NA
Email:
NA
Website:
NA

