Sundaram Banking PSU Fund Direct IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Sundaram Banking PSU Fund Direct IDCW M
AMC
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Dwijendra Srivastava
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 337.32
Invest wise with Expert advice
Sundaram Banking PSU Fund Direct IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.6525
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed within 90 Days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed above 90 Days from the date of allotment.
Sundaram Banking PSU Fund Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart
Sundaram Banking PSU Fund Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.6
1.75
2.73
4.31
8.84
6.4
5.84
7.04
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Sundaram Banking PSU Fund Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends
Sundaram Banking PSU Fund Direct IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|I O C L
|-/-
|8.56
|300
|29.98
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|7.15
|250
|25.04
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|7.14
|2500
|25.00
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|5.73
|2000
|20.07
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|5.70
|200
|19.95
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|5.59
|200
|19.57
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.30
|1500
|15.05
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|4.29
|1500
|15.02
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|4.26
|1500
|14.93
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|2.87
|1000
|10.06
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|2.86
|1000
|10.02
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.43
|500
|5.02
|Corporate Debts
|NABFID
|-/-
|1.43
|500
|5.02
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.43
|500
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.42
|500
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|1.42
|500
|4.98
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.41
|500
|4.96
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|13.15
|4500000
|46.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|2.94
|1000000
|10.30
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2028
|-/-
|2.86
|1000000
|10.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|2.22
|750000
|7.78
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|1.47
|500000
|5.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|1.47
|500000
|5.16
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.33
|100
|4.68
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.87
|0
|17.07
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.21
|0
|7.75
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement