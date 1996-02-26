Sundaram Conservative Hybrid Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Sundaram Conservative Hybrid Fund G
AMC
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Launch Date
: 25-Jan-2010
Fund Manager
: Dwijendra Srivastava
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 26.7
Sundaram Conservative Hybrid Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 29.0586
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - For redemption within 12 months from the date of allotment.Nil - For rdemption on or after 12 months from the date of allotment.
Sundaram Conservative Hybrid Fund G- NAV Chart
Sundaram Conservative Hybrid Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.29
2.74
0.88
0.72
6.81
7.1
10.06
7.32
|Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
|Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
|Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98
Sundaram Conservative Hybrid Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Sundaram Conservative Hybrid Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|2.72
|4250
|0.72
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|1.97
|4200
|0.52
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|1.59
|3400
|0.42
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|1.53
|2500
|0.40
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|It - Software
|1.06
|1848
|0.28
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|1.03
|1750
|0.27
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|0.75
|2000
|0.20
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|0.71
|2600
|0.18
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified Fmcg
|0.61
|4000
|0.16
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|0.50
|675
|0.13
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.49
|5000
|0.13
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.49
|125
|0.13
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|0.47
|400
|0.12
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.45
|900
|0.12
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & Other Products
|0.45
|2000
|0.12
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.45
|160
|0.12
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|0.44
|2000
|0.11
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.44
|250
|0.11
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.43
|100
|0.11
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|0.40
|2000
|0.10
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.40
|450
|0.10
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.39
|320
|0.10
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|0.09
|218
|0.02
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|42.32
|1100000
|11.25
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|19.43
|500000
|5.16
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|16.80
|0
|4.47
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.27
|0
|0.60
