Sundaram Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Sundaram Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q
AMC
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 19-Sep-2016
Fund Manager
: Dwijendra Srivastava
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 704.66
Invest wise with Expert advice
Sundaram Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 19.8669
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Sundaram Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q- NAV Chart
Sundaram Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.65
1.84
2.8
4.33
9.01
6.78
6.77
7.22
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Sundaram Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
Sundaram Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|7.24
|5000
|50.47
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|5.75
|4000
|40.10
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|5.71
|4000
|39.79
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|4.30
|300
|29.97
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.61
|2500
|25.21
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.60
|2500
|25.11
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.60
|2500
|25.09
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|3.58
|2500
|24.97
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|3.57
|2500
|24.92
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|3.57
|2500
|24.88
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.56
|2500
|24.83
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.88
|2000
|20.10
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|2.88
|2000
|20.08
|Corporate Debts
|I O C L
|-/-
|2.86
|200
|19.99
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|2.86
|2000
|19.93
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.19
|1500
|15.27
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.15
|1500
|15.00
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.14
|1500
|14.95
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.44
|100
|10.05
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|1.43
|1000
|9.99
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.42
|1000
|9.95
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.72
|500
|5.04
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.72
|500
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.71
|50
|4.97
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|11.60
|7900000
|80.83
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|2.95
|2000000
|20.60
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|2.60
|1750000
|18.16
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|2.22
|1500000
|15.50
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2028
|-/-
|2.15
|1500000
|15.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|0.73
|500000
|5.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.73
|500000
|5.12
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.66
|0
|25.55
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.28
|0
|1.96
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement