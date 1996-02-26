iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Sundaram Focused Fund Direct IDCW H

Sundaram Focused Fund Direct IDCW H

Summary Info

Fund Name

Sundaram Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Sundaram Focused Fund Direct IDCW H

AMC

Sundaram Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

S Bharath

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1007.19

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Sundaram Focused Fund Direct IDCW H - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  43.3747

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

IF redeemed on or before 1 year from the date of allotment - 1%.

Sundaram Focused Fund Direct IDCW H- NAV Chart

Sundaram Focused Fund Direct IDCW H- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.25
2.57
-8.08
-10.47
3.54
11.41
24.55
14.34
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Sundaram Focused Fund Direct IDCW H- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
24-Sep-202417.520

Sundaram Focused Fund Direct IDCW H- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

300

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

300

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Eicher Motors34,721

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks9.4655000095.28
EquityICICI BankBanks8.3269606083.81
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services5.3734500054.17
EquityInfosysIt - Software5.3531986453.98
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products5.2444000052.80
EquityIndusInd BankBanks4.8549373348.88
EquityICICI LombardInsurance4.1124481141.39
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology4.0736788641.07
EquityZomato LtdRetailing3.97180265740.03
EquityGland PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.7024042537.33
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles3.7016761037.30
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks3.6019065236.28
EquityCraftsman AutoAuto Components3.387567534.06
EquityTech MahindraIt - Software3.3222500033.47
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing3.194600032.16
EquityTriveni TurbineElectrical Equipment2.8559263228.80
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction2.849072328.70
EquityHappy ForgingsIndustrial Products2.8033513128.25
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services2.445500024.62
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & Other Products2.3424457423.56
EquityAxis BankBanks2.1020867621.19
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals2.0833073920.98
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.9528624719.71
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles1.772261917.87
EquityThermaxElectrical Equipment1.755442717.68
EquityHCL TechnologiesIt - Software0.92588659.27
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsSundaram Money Fund - Direct (G)-/-2.481704781825.01
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.22022.37
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.290-2.95

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Sundaram Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
26-Feb-1996
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
68,692.35
Trustee/s:
R Rajamani, K V Ramanathan, S Viji, Sundaram Trustee Company
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Anand Radhakrishnan
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
T T Srinivasaraghavan, Sunil Subramaniam
Compliance Officer/s:
P Sundararajan
Investor Service Officer/s:
P.Rahul Mayor
Fund Manager/s:
S Bharath
Auditors:
M/s Brahmayya & Co, CA, M/s Sundaram & Srinivasan

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Sundaram Towers, 2nd Floor, 46 White Road, Royapettah, Chennai 600 014
Contact Nos:
044-2858 3362/3367
Fax:
044-2858 3156
Email:
customerservices@sundarammutual.com
Website:
www.sundarammutual.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.