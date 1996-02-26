Sundaram Focused Fund IDCW H
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Sundaram Focused Fund IDCW H
AMC
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 23-Sep-2005
Fund Manager
: S Bharath
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1007.19
Sundaram Focused Fund IDCW H - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 04-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Sundaram Focused Fund IDCW H- NAV Chart
Sundaram Focused Fund IDCW H- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.27
2.49
-8.29
-10.9
2.51
10.26
23.31
14.83
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Sundaram Focused Fund IDCW H- Latest Dividends
Sundaram Focused Fund IDCW H- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 300
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 300
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|9.46
|550000
|95.28
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|8.32
|696060
|83.81
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|5.37
|345000
|54.17
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|5.35
|319864
|53.98
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|5.24
|440000
|52.80
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|4.85
|493733
|48.88
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|4.11
|244811
|41.39
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.07
|367886
|41.07
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|3.97
|1802657
|40.03
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.70
|240425
|37.33
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|3.70
|167610
|37.30
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.60
|190652
|36.28
|Equity
|Craftsman Auto
|Auto Components
|3.38
|75675
|34.06
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|It - Software
|3.32
|225000
|33.47
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|3.19
|46000
|32.16
|Equity
|Triveni Turbine
|Electrical Equipment
|2.85
|592632
|28.80
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.84
|90723
|28.70
|Equity
|Happy Forgings
|Industrial Products
|2.80
|335131
|28.25
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|2.44
|55000
|24.62
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & Other Products
|2.34
|244574
|23.56
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.10
|208676
|21.19
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|2.08
|330739
|20.98
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.95
|286247
|19.71
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|1.77
|22619
|17.87
|Equity
|Thermax
|Electrical Equipment
|1.75
|54427
|17.68
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|It - Software
|0.92
|58865
|9.27
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Sundaram Money Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|2.48
|17047818
|25.01
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.22
|0
|22.37
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.29
|0
|-2.95
