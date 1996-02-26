Sundaram Global Brand Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Sundaram Global Brand Fund IDCW
AMC
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Global Funds - Foreign FOF
Launch Date
: 16-Jul-2007
Fund Manager
: Pathanjali Srinivasan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 121.09
Sundaram Global Brand Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 02-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 27.3118
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Redemptions / Switch out: For all investmet of less thn Rs. 1 crore, exit load wil be 1% for any redemption/switch out wihin 12 months from the date of allotment. For all investments equal to or more than Rs 1 crore, exit load will be 1% fo any redemption/ switch out within 6 months from the dte of allotment. ( W E F - June 1, 2009)
Sundaram Global Brand Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Sundaram Global Brand Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.81
-6.8
-1.17
2.59
4.38
9.35
15.77
6.83
|Category Avg
-2.85
-3.89
0.9
-2.49
6.29
5.17
13.51
6.35
|Category Best
0.63
12.31
26.77
15.7
46.46
14.93
22.92
24.47
|Category Worst
-8.73
-16.25
-13.84
-16.16
-11.59
-7.38
4.62
-5.12
Sundaram Global Brand Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
Sundaram Global Brand Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|Sundaram Global Brand Fund - Master Class
|-/-
|95.53
|8282595
|115.67
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.67
|0
|5.65
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.20
|0
|-0.25
