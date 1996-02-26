Sundaram Income Plus Arbitrage Active FoF Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Sundaram Income Plus Arbitrage Active FoF Dir IDCW
AMC
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Debt
Launch Date
: 05-Jan-2026
Fund Manager
: S Bharath
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Sundaram Income Plus Arbitrage Active FoF Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 29-Jan-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.0254
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Sundaram Income Plus Arbitrage Active FoF Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Sundaram Income Plus Arbitrage Active FoF Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.08
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.17
|Category Avg
0.24
0.45
1.34
3.31
8.76
9.34
7.72
6.54
|Category Best
1.26
3.46
5.19
9.62
18.27
18.21
14.72
16.46
|Category Worst
-0.58
-0.93
-0.69
0.94
3.18
6.25
2
0.11
Sundaram Income Plus Arbitrage Active FoF Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Sundaram Income Plus Arbitrage Active FoF Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement