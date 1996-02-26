iifl-logo
Sundaram Infrastructure Advantage Fund G

Sundaram Infrastructure Advantage Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Sundaram Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Sundaram Infrastructure Advantage Fund G

AMC

Sundaram Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity Theme - Infrastructure

Launch Date

10-Aug-2005

Fund Manager

Ashish Aggarwal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

803.89

Sundaram Infrastructure Advantage Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  85.4164

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

Redemptions / Switch out: For all investmet of 1% of he applicable NAV if redeemed or switched out.

Sundaram Infrastructure Advantage Fund G- NAV Chart

Sundaram Infrastructure Advantage Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.64
10.11
-9.19
-12.47
1.89
18.96
32.6
11.61
Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1

Sundaram Infrastructure Advantage Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Sundaram Infrastructure Advantage Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Kotak Mah. Bank40,000
Bharat Forge60,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Apar Inds.5,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services8.5944000069.08
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products8.5857500069.00
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction8.0620500064.85
EquityNTPCPower5.19134000041.73
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products3.522800028.35
EquityICICI BankBanks2.8919300023.23
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower2.3475000018.81
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.8360000014.77
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products1.6957500013.64
EquityJ K CementsCement & Cement Products1.633000013.16
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.6219000013.08
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment1.569400012.58
EquityEsab IndiaIndustrial Products1.552765112.51
EquityO N G COil1.5455000012.38
EquityAmber Enterp.Consumer Durables1.502150012.10
EquityBrigade Enterpr.Realty1.5012769512.09
EquityTata Power Co.Power1.4735000011.87
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure1.4611000011.76
EquityKalpataru Proj.Construction1.4213000011.42
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.392500011.19
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services1.3032500010.50
EquityCraftsman AutoAuto Components1.282300010.35
EquityBharti HexacomTelecom - Services1.247700010.04
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment1.20210009.70
EquityKSBIndustrial Products1.181550009.56
EquityH.G. Infra Engg.Construction1.13950009.16
EquityTD Power SystemsElectrical Equipment1.132950009.11
EquitySobhaRealty1.12750009.00
EquitySJS EnterprisesAuto Components1.101040008.87
EquityKirl.PneumaticIndustrial Products1.08870008.69
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products1.06280008.59
EquitySuzlon EnergyElectrical Equipment1.0517000008.45
EquityAPL Apollo TubesIndustrial Products1.03580008.34
EquityGAIL (India)Gas1.015250008.19
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products1.01300008.15
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products1.011750008.13
EquitySchaeffler IndiaAuto Components0.95250007.65
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks0.94400007.61
EquityTorrent PowerPower0.94600007.57
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment0.92150007.40
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment0.8460006.77
EquityREC LtdFinance0.821849996.66
EquityNCCConstruction0.823800006.65
EquityGrindwell NortonIndustrial Products0.81456626.56
EquityTriveni TurbineElectrical Equipment0.811350006.56
EquityElecon Engg.CoIndustrial Manufacturing0.771500006.21
EquityPraj IndustriesIndustrial Manufacturing0.751250006.10
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components0.75600006.09
EquityDelhiveryTransport Services0.732350005.87
EquityKirloskar OilIndustrial Products0.731019165.87
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment0.723250005.82
EquityContainer Corpn.Transport Services0.69900005.61
EquityThermaxElectrical Equipment0.68170005.52
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals0.53500004.28
EquityHoneywell AutoIndustrial Manufacturing0.4611003.70
EquitySterling & Wils.Construction0.441400003.57
EquityGreenpanel Inds.Consumer Durables0.18538081.44
EquityHind.Dorr-OliverEngineering Services0.005594250.00
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsSundaram Money Fund - Direct (G)-/-3.111704781825.01
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-3.44027.67
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.6205.00

Key information

Fund House:
Sundaram Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
26-Feb-1996
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
68,692.35
Trustee/s:
R Rajamani, K V Ramanathan, S Viji, Sundaram Trustee Company
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Anand Radhakrishnan
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
T T Srinivasaraghavan, Sunil Subramaniam
Compliance Officer/s:
P Sundararajan
Investor Service Officer/s:
P.Rahul Mayor
Fund Manager/s:
Ashish Aggarwal
Auditors:
M/s Brahmayya & Co, CA, M/s Sundaram & Srinivasan

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Sundaram Towers, 2nd Floor, 46 White Road, Royapettah, Chennai 600 014
Contact Nos:
044-2858 3362/3367
Fax:
044-2858 3156
Email:
customerservices@sundarammutual.com
Website:
www.sundarammutual.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

