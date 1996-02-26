Sundaram Infrastructure Advantage Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Sundaram Infrastructure Advantage Fund G
AMC
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity Theme - Infrastructure
Launch Date
: 10-Aug-2005
Fund Manager
: Ashish Aggarwal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 803.89
Sundaram Infrastructure Advantage Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 85.4164
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Redemptions / Switch out: For all investmet of 1% of he applicable NAV if redeemed or switched out.
Sundaram Infrastructure Advantage Fund G- NAV Chart
Sundaram Infrastructure Advantage Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.64
10.11
-9.19
-12.47
1.89
18.96
32.6
11.61
|Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
|Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
|Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1
Sundaram Infrastructure Advantage Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Sundaram Infrastructure Advantage Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|8.59
|440000
|69.08
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|8.58
|575000
|69.00
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|8.06
|205000
|64.85
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|5.19
|1340000
|41.73
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.52
|28000
|28.35
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.89
|193000
|23.23
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|2.34
|750000
|18.81
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.83
|600000
|14.77
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.69
|575000
|13.64
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.63
|30000
|13.16
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.62
|190000
|13.08
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|1.56
|94000
|12.58
|Equity
|Esab India
|Industrial Products
|1.55
|27651
|12.51
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|1.54
|550000
|12.38
|Equity
|Amber Enterp.
|Consumer Durables
|1.50
|21500
|12.10
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|1.50
|127695
|12.09
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|1.47
|350000
|11.87
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|1.46
|110000
|11.76
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|1.42
|130000
|11.42
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.39
|25000
|11.19
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|1.30
|325000
|10.50
|Equity
|Craftsman Auto
|Auto Components
|1.28
|23000
|10.35
|Equity
|Bharti Hexacom
|Telecom - Services
|1.24
|77000
|10.04
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|1.20
|21000
|9.70
|Equity
|KSB
|Industrial Products
|1.18
|155000
|9.56
|Equity
|H.G. Infra Engg.
|Construction
|1.13
|95000
|9.16
|Equity
|TD Power Systems
|Electrical Equipment
|1.13
|295000
|9.11
|Equity
|Sobha
|Realty
|1.12
|75000
|9.00
|Equity
|SJS Enterprises
|Auto Components
|1.10
|104000
|8.87
|Equity
|Kirl.Pneumatic
|Industrial Products
|1.08
|87000
|8.69
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|1.06
|28000
|8.59
|Equity
|Suzlon Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|1.05
|1700000
|8.45
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|1.03
|58000
|8.34
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|1.01
|525000
|8.19
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|1.01
|30000
|8.15
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.01
|175000
|8.13
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|0.95
|25000
|7.65
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|0.94
|40000
|7.61
|Equity
|Torrent Power
|Power
|0.94
|60000
|7.57
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.92
|15000
|7.40
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|0.84
|6000
|6.77
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.82
|184999
|6.66
|Equity
|NCC
|Construction
|0.82
|380000
|6.65
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|0.81
|45662
|6.56
|Equity
|Triveni Turbine
|Electrical Equipment
|0.81
|135000
|6.56
|Equity
|Elecon Engg.Co
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.77
|150000
|6.21
|Equity
|Praj Industries
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.75
|125000
|6.10
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|0.75
|60000
|6.09
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|0.73
|235000
|5.87
|Equity
|Kirloskar Oil
|Industrial Products
|0.73
|101916
|5.87
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|0.72
|325000
|5.82
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|0.69
|90000
|5.61
|Equity
|Thermax
|Electrical Equipment
|0.68
|17000
|5.52
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.53
|50000
|4.28
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.46
|1100
|3.70
|Equity
|Sterling & Wils.
|Construction
|0.44
|140000
|3.57
|Equity
|Greenpanel Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|0.18
|53808
|1.44
|Equity
|Hind.Dorr-Oliver
|Engineering Services
|0.00
|559425
|0.00
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Sundaram Money Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|3.11
|17047818
|25.01
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.44
|0
|27.67
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.62
|0
|5.00
