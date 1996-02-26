Sundaram Large Cap Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Sundaram Large Cap Fund Direct G
AMC
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 17-Sep-2020
Fund Manager
: Ashwin Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3127.57
Sundaram Large Cap Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 21.298
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redemption within 12 months from the date of allotment Nil - If redemption on after 12 months from the date of allotment.
Sundaram Large Cap Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Sundaram Large Cap Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.97
4.45
-4.52
-7.88
3.4
11.74
-
18.34
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Sundaram Large Cap Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Sundaram Large Cap Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|10.18
|1839000
|318.58
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|9.10
|2365000
|284.76
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|5.77
|1504000
|180.49
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|5.75
|1067000
|180.07
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|5.61
|555000
|175.59
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.90
|977000
|153.40
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.06
|1137987
|127.05
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|3.43
|1085036
|107.42
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.37
|662000
|105.47
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.17
|976671
|99.18
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.02
|496353
|94.45
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|2.93
|543333
|91.87
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.87
|1307239
|90.04
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|It - Software
|2.83
|596688
|88.77
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|2.52
|66000
|78.84
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|2.09
|1033842
|65.58
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|2.07
|145000
|64.92
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|2.01
|185019
|62.97
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.00
|62000
|62.79
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|1.98
|278803
|62.04
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.95
|1967000
|61.26
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|1.78
|70454
|55.67
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|1.65
|1187500
|51.78
|Equity
|Craftsman Auto
|Auto Components
|1.57
|109075
|49.10
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|It - Software
|1.44
|285965
|45.04
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|1.17
|586911
|36.74
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.09
|1538000
|34.15
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|1.05
|47000
|32.86
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.04
|229431
|32.82
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & Other Products
|0.98
|319989
|30.83
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.97
|237000
|30.44
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|0.93
|95000
|29.23
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.83
|85031
|26.10
|Equity
|Kajaria Ceramics
|Consumer Durables
|0.76
|281548
|23.99
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Sundaram Money Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|1.59
|34095636
|50.02
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.64
|0
|51.36
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.26
|0
|-8.29
