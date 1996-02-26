Sundaram Liquid Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Sundaram Liquid Fund G
AMC
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 30-Aug-2004
Fund Manager
: Dwijendra Srivastava
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 6619.27
Invest wise with Expert advice
Sundaram Liquid Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 2269.2234
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Sundaram Liquid Fund G- NAV Chart
Sundaram Liquid Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.28
0.76
1.86
3.62
7.3
6.71
5.33
6.45
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Sundaram Liquid Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Sundaram Liquid Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.61
|4500
|221.00
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|2.36
|4000
|199.58
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.34
|20000000
|198.11
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|2.34
|4000
|197.86
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|2.34
|4000
|197.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.75
|3000
|148.37
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.75
|3000
|148.32
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.75
|3000
|148.06
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.74
|3000
|147.72
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.74
|3000
|147.36
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.18
|10000000
|99.92
|Commercial Paper
|Kisetsu Saison
|-/-
|1.18
|2000
|99.91
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.18
|2000
|99.81
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.17
|10000000
|99.31
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.17
|10000000
|99.18
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.17
|2000
|99.09
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.17
|10000000
|98.93
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.17
|2000
|98.89
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.17
|2000
|98.87
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.17
|2000
|98.87
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|1.17
|2000
|98.86
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Motors Fina
|-/-
|1.17
|2000
|98.85
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.17
|2000
|98.83
|Commercial Paper
|GIC Housing Fin
|-/-
|1.16
|2000
|98.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.16
|2000
|98.65
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.16
|10000000
|98.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|1.16
|2000
|98.55
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|1.16
|2000
|98.49
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.16
|2000
|98.49
|Commercial Paper
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|1.16
|2000
|98.41
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.16
|2000
|98.41
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.16
|2000
|98.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.16
|2000
|98.25
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.16
|2000
|98.23
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.16
|2000
|98.20
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|1.16
|2000
|98.19
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.16
|2000
|98.14
|Certificate of Deposits
|DBS Bank India
|-/-
|0.88
|1500
|74.95
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.88
|1500
|74.94
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.88
|1500
|74.94
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|0.88
|1500
|74.93
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.88
|1500
|74.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.88
|1500
|74.85
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.88
|1500
|74.49
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|0.88
|1500
|74.37
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.87
|1500
|74.18
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.87
|1500
|74.17
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.87
|1500
|74.12
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.87
|7500000
|73.85
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.87
|1500
|73.67
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.87
|1500
|73.64
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|0.87
|1500
|73.63
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.87
|1500
|73.62
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.59
|1000
|49.98
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Agrovet
|-/-
|0.59
|1000
|49.98
|Commercial Paper
|Adit.Birla Money
|-/-
|0.59
|1000
|49.95
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.58
|1000
|49.59
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.58
|1000
|49.42
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|0.58
|1000
|49.41
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|0.58
|1000
|49.41
|Commercial Paper
|Adit.Birla Money
|-/-
|0.58
|1000
|49.39
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.58
|1000
|49.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.58
|1000
|49.28
|Commercial Paper
|L&T Finance Ltd
|-/-
|0.58
|1000
|49.26
|Commercial Paper
|L&T Finance Ltd
|-/-
|0.58
|1000
|49.23
|Commercial Paper
|HSBC Investdirec
|-/-
|0.58
|1000
|49.21
|Commercial Paper
|IGH Holdings
|-/-
|0.58
|1000
|49.20
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.58
|1000
|49.18
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.58
|1000
|49.18
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.58
|1000
|49.13
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.58
|1000
|49.06
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.44
|3803600
|37.53
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.29
|500
|24.99
|Commercial Paper
|SBI Cap
|-/-
|0.29
|500
|24.97
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.29
|500
|24.97
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.29
|2500000
|24.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.29
|500
|24.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.29
|500
|24.57
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|12.72
|0
|1,074.63
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|7.93
|0
|669.88
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|1.30
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement