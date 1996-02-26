Sundaram Low Duration Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Sundaram Low Duration Fund G
AMC
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 19-Aug-2004
Fund Manager
: Dwijendra Srivastava
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 372.68
Invest wise with Expert advice
Sundaram Low Duration Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 3404.0854
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Sundaram Low Duration Fund G- NAV Chart
Sundaram Low Duration Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.42
1.02
2.05
3.72
7.57
6.36
5.34
6.13
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Sundaram Low Duration Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Sundaram Low Duration Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|3.98
|1500
|15.06
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|3.98
|1500
|15.05
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|3.95
|1500
|14.96
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|3.18
|1200
|12.02
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.65
|1000
|10.03
|Corporate Debts
|PNB Housing
|-/-
|2.64
|1000
|10.01
|Corporate Debts
|JM Financial Pro
|-/-
|2.64
|1000
|9.98
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.64
|1000
|9.98
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|2.64
|100
|9.98
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.63
|100
|9.97
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|2.63
|1000
|9.95
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.63
|1000
|9.95
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|2.38
|900
|9.01
|Corporate Debts
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|2.38
|900
|8.99
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|1.32
|500
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.32
|500
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.32
|500
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|1.32
|50
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|1.32
|500
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.92
|350
|3.50
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|2.69
|1000000
|10.16
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|1.36
|500000
|5.15
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2029
|-/-
|1.07
|400000
|4.06
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|6.51
|500
|24.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|6.51
|500
|24.61
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|6.33
|500
|23.95
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|3.76
|300
|14.23
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|2.59
|200
|9.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.46
|200
|9.31
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.46
|200
|9.31
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|13.47
|0
|50.95
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.88
|0
|7.12
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement