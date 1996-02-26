Sundaram LT MC Tax Advantage Fund Sr III Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Sundaram LT MC Tax Advantage Fund Sr III Dir G
AMC
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Tax Planning
Launch Date
: 08-Aug-2016
Fund Manager
: Rohit Seksaria
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 65.16
Invest wise with Expert advice
Sundaram LT MC Tax Advantage Fund Sr III Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 29.3882
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Sundaram LT MC Tax Advantage Fund Sr III Dir G- NAV Chart
Sundaram LT MC Tax Advantage Fund Sr III Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.37
7.04
-13.86
-17.21
-1.25
14.9
35.69
13.73
|Category Avg
-0.47
6.61
-8.63
-11.16
4.74
14.5
28.34
14.97
|Category Best
1.84
10.92
-2.45
-3.45
28.9
23.29
39.84
23.17
|Category Worst
-2.22
2.4
-19.46
-19.52
-10.98
8.84
17.97
4.07
Sundaram LT MC Tax Advantage Fund Sr III Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Sundaram LT MC Tax Advantage Fund Sr III Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Safari Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|6.50
|19836
|4.23
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|6.32
|8253
|4.11
|Equity
|Sapphire Foods
|Leisure Services
|5.06
|106345
|3.29
|Equity
|Affle India
|It - Services
|4.59
|21388
|2.99
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|4.45
|71973
|2.90
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|4.35
|13073
|2.83
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|4.28
|7415
|2.78
|Equity
|Greenpanel Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|3.99
|96717
|2.60
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|3.95
|8402
|2.57
|Equity
|KSB
|Industrial Products
|3.69
|38992
|2.40
|Equity
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|Banks
|3.33
|382570
|2.17
|Equity
|CSB Bank
|Banks
|3.30
|76163
|2.15
|Equity
|Ujjivan Small
|Banks
|2.98
|604881
|1.94
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.93
|4362
|1.91
|Equity
|P & G Health Ltd
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.82
|3653
|1.83
|Equity
|SIS
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|2.55
|54534
|1.66
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|It - Software
|2.51
|38673
|1.63
|Equity
|Rategain Travel
|It - Software
|2.48
|33039
|1.61
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|2.36
|16288
|1.54
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|2.23
|10116
|1.45
|Equity
|Esab India
|Industrial Products
|2.12
|3065
|1.38
|Equity
|Chola Financial
|Finance
|2.08
|8289
|1.36
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|2.03
|15091
|1.32
|Equity
|Can Fin Homes
|Finance
|1.98
|22434
|1.29
|Equity
|Westlife Food
|Leisure Services
|1.97
|18794
|1.28
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|1.79
|12930
|1.16
|Equity
|TVS Holdings
|Finance
|1.77
|1412
|1.15
|Equity
|RHI Magnesita
|Industrial Products
|1.71
|28519
|1.11
|Equity
|Shivalik Bimetal
|Industrial Products
|1.30
|20968
|0.85
|Equity
|R Systems Intl.
|It - Services
|1.28
|26290
|0.83
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.19
|56603
|0.77
|Equity
|Butterfly Gan Ap
|Consumer Durables
|1.00
|11192
|0.65
|Equity
|Century Plyboard
|Consumer Durables
|0.81
|7334
|0.52
|Equity
|M M Forgings
|Auto Components
|0.46
|8886
|0.30
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.75
|0
|2.44
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.05
|0
|-0.03
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement