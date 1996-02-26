Sundaram LT MC Tax Advantage Fund Sr VI Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Sundaram LT MC Tax Advantage Fund Sr VI Dir G
AMC
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Tax Planning
Launch Date
: 23-Jun-2017
Fund Manager
: Rohit Seksaria
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 31.41
Sundaram LT MC Tax Advantage Fund Sr VI Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 24.1844
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Sundaram LT MC Tax Advantage Fund Sr VI Dir G- NAV Chart
Sundaram LT MC Tax Advantage Fund Sr VI Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.41
6.92
-13.4
-16.07
-0.48
15.28
37.89
12.37
|Category Avg
-0.47
6.61
-8.63
-11.16
4.74
14.5
28.34
14.97
|Category Best
1.84
10.92
-2.45
-3.45
28.9
23.29
39.84
23.17
|Category Worst
-2.22
2.4
-19.46
-19.52
-10.98
8.84
17.97
4.07
Sundaram LT MC Tax Advantage Fund Sr VI Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Sundaram LT MC Tax Advantage Fund Sr VI Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Safari Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|5.50
|8097
|1.72
|Equity
|Sapphire Foods
|Leisure Services
|5.27
|53380
|1.65
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|4.95
|3121
|1.55
|Equity
|Affle India
|It - Services
|4.76
|10679
|1.49
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|4.56
|35553
|1.43
|Equity
|KSB
|Industrial Products
|4.47
|22800
|1.40
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|4.11
|5956
|1.29
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|4.02
|3361
|1.26
|Equity
|Greenpanel Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|3.95
|46205
|1.24
|Equity
|CSB Bank
|Banks
|3.37
|37549
|1.06
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|3.28
|3360
|1.03
|Equity
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|Banks
|3.27
|180840
|1.02
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.16
|2267
|0.99
|Equity
|Ujjivan Small
|Banks
|3.05
|298383
|0.95
|Equity
|P & G Health Ltd
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.93
|1831
|0.92
|Equity
|SIS
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|2.60
|26872
|0.81
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|It - Software
|2.58
|19125
|0.81
|Equity
|Rategain Travel
|It - Software
|2.54
|16328
|0.80
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|2.27
|7562
|0.71
|Equity
|Esab India
|Industrial Products
|2.18
|1517
|0.68
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|2.15
|7495
|0.67
|Equity
|Chola Financial
|Finance
|2.14
|4105
|0.67
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|2.08
|7465
|0.65
|Equity
|Westlife Food
|Leisure Services
|2.06
|9506
|0.64
|Equity
|TVS Holdings
|Finance
|1.84
|707
|0.57
|Equity
|RHI Magnesita
|Industrial Products
|1.76
|14157
|0.55
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.71
|10194
|0.53
|Equity
|Can Fin Homes
|Finance
|1.68
|9140
|0.52
|Equity
|Shivalik Bimetal
|Industrial Products
|1.32
|10251
|0.41
|Equity
|R Systems Intl.
|It - Services
|1.29
|12789
|0.40
|Equity
|Butterfly Gan Ap
|Consumer Durables
|1.01
|5457
|0.31
|Equity
|Century Plyboard
|Consumer Durables
|0.77
|3365
|0.24
|Equity
|M M Forgings
|Auto Components
|0.49
|4604
|0.15
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|6.72
|0
|2.11
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
