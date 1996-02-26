Sundaram LT Tax Advantage Fund Sr I Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Sundaram LT Tax Advantage Fund Sr I Dir G
AMC
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Tax Planning
Launch Date
: 18-Dec-2014
Fund Manager
: Rohit Seksaria
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 19.18
Sundaram LT Tax Advantage Fund Sr I Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 26-Mar-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 31.7125
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Sundaram LT Tax Advantage Fund Sr I Dir G- NAV Chart
Sundaram LT Tax Advantage Fund Sr I Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.09
0.38
-1.3
-8.19
8.08
13.62
25.66
11.95
|Category Avg
-0.47
6.61
-8.63
-11.16
4.74
14.5
28.34
14.97
|Category Best
1.84
10.92
-2.45
-3.45
28.9
23.29
39.84
23.17
|Category Worst
-2.22
2.4
-19.46
-19.52
-10.98
8.84
17.97
4.07
Sundaram LT Tax Advantage Fund Sr I Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Sundaram LT Tax Advantage Fund Sr I Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|99.72
|0
|19.13
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.27
|0
|0.05
