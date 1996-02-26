Sundaram LT Tax Advantage Fund Sr II IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Sundaram LT Tax Advantage Fund Sr II IDCW
AMC
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Tax Planning
Launch Date
: 03-Nov-2015
Fund Manager
: Rohit Seksaria
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 11.49
Sundaram LT Tax Advantage Fund Sr II IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 25.5663
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Sundaram LT Tax Advantage Fund Sr II IDCW- NAV Chart
Sundaram LT Tax Advantage Fund Sr II IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.94
6.27
-3.48
-6.72
4.08
11.87
26.07
14.21
|Category Avg
-0.47
6.61
-8.63
-11.16
4.74
14.5
28.34
14.97
|Category Best
1.84
10.92
-2.45
-3.45
28.9
23.29
39.84
23.17
|Category Worst
-2.22
2.4
-19.46
-19.52
-10.98
8.84
17.97
4.07
Sundaram LT Tax Advantage Fund Sr II IDCW- Latest Dividends
Sundaram LT Tax Advantage Fund Sr II IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|10.04
|6661
|1.15
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|9.78
|9333
|1.12
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|7.97
|5430
|0.91
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|7.29
|6978
|0.83
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|7.03
|11730
|0.80
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|5.87
|4294
|0.67
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.88
|1772
|0.56
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.73
|424
|0.42
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.20
|3621
|0.36
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|2.66
|3580
|0.30
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|2.63
|4883
|0.30
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified Fmcg
|2.50
|7286
|0.28
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|2.41
|901
|0.27
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|2.37
|1637
|0.27
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|2.33
|9124
|0.26
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|It - Software
|2.13
|1555
|0.24
|Equity
|TCS
|It - Software
|1.87
|617
|0.21
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.72
|526
|0.19
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|1.62
|9495
|0.18
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|1.56
|587
|0.17
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.55
|2810
|0.17
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.54
|7496
|0.17
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.45
|1169
|0.16
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.39
|1140
|0.16
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & Other Products
|1.35
|1612
|0.15
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.21
|731
|0.13
|Equity
|Birla Corpn.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.00
|1190
|0.11
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified Fmcg
|0.98
|517
|0.11
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.85
|989
|0.09
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|0.81
|1497
|0.09
|Equity
|Wipro
|It - Software
|0.75
|3116
|0.08
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|0.31
|327
|0.03
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.10
|728
|0.01
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.88
|0
|0.33
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.08
|0
|0.00
