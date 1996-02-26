Sundaram LT Tax Advantage Fund Sr III G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Sundaram LT Tax Advantage Fund Sr III G
AMC
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Tax Planning
Launch Date
: 27-Dec-2017
Fund Manager
: Rohit Seksaria
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 28.86
Sundaram LT Tax Advantage Fund Sr III G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 24.4356
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Sundaram LT Tax Advantage Fund Sr III G- NAV Chart
Sundaram LT Tax Advantage Fund Sr III G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.35
7.08
-12.23
-15.57
-0.46
15.83
35.86
13.59
|Category Avg
-0.47
6.61
-8.63
-11.16
4.74
14.5
28.34
14.97
|Category Best
1.84
10.92
-2.45
-3.45
28.9
23.29
39.84
23.17
|Category Worst
-2.22
2.4
-19.46
-19.52
-10.98
8.84
17.97
4.07
Sundaram LT Tax Advantage Fund Sr III G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Sundaram LT Tax Advantage Fund Sr III G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|5.00
|2896
|1.44
|Equity
|Sapphire Foods
|Leisure Services
|4.82
|44850
|1.39
|Equity
|Affle India
|It - Services
|4.64
|9566
|1.33
|Equity
|Safari Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|4.54
|6144
|1.31
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|4.46
|31964
|1.28
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|4.26
|4013
|1.23
|Equity
|Greenpanel Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|4.02
|43192
|1.16
|Equity
|KSB
|Industrial Products
|3.96
|18540
|1.14
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|3.83
|2940
|1.10
|Equity
|TVS Holdings
|Finance
|3.26
|1151
|0.94
|Equity
|CSB Bank
|Banks
|3.26
|33313
|0.94
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.05
|5362
|0.88
|Equity
|P & G Health Ltd
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.04
|1748
|0.87
|Equity
|Ujjivan Small
|Banks
|2.99
|268914
|0.86
|Equity
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|Banks
|2.94
|149355
|0.84
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|2.75
|3672
|0.79
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.64
|1736
|0.76
|Equity
|Rategain Travel
|It - Software
|2.48
|14636
|0.71
|Equity
|SIS
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|2.33
|22120
|0.67
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|2.14
|6861
|0.62
|Equity
|Chola Financial
|Finance
|2.09
|3675
|0.60
|Equity
|Westlife Food
|Leisure Services
|1.92
|8151
|0.55
|Equity
|Can Fin Homes
|Finance
|1.86
|9319
|0.53
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.72
|9463
|0.49
|Equity
|RHI Magnesita
|Industrial Products
|1.72
|12724
|0.49
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|It - Software
|1.67
|11397
|0.48
|Equity
|CreditAcc. Gram.
|Finance
|1.47
|4638
|0.42
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|1.43
|4383
|0.41
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.32
|27808
|0.38
|Equity
|Century Plyboard
|Consumer Durables
|1.30
|5239
|0.37
|Equity
|R Systems Intl.
|It - Services
|1.30
|11897
|0.37
|Equity
|Butterfly Gan Ap
|Consumer Durables
|1.23
|6126
|0.35
|Equity
|Transport Corp.
|Transport Services
|1.23
|3959
|0.35
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|1.16
|2178
|0.33
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|1.08
|2184
|0.31
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|0.65
|2283
|0.18
|Equity
|M M Forgings
|Auto Components
|0.49
|4214
|0.14
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.76
|0
|1.66
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.02
|0
|0.00
