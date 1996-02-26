Sundaram LT Tax Advantage Fund Sr IV G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Sundaram LT Tax Advantage Fund Sr IV G
AMC
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Tax Planning
Launch Date
: 27-Mar-2018
Fund Manager
: Rohit Seksaria
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 18.97
Sundaram LT Tax Advantage Fund Sr IV G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 28.443
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Sundaram LT Tax Advantage Fund Sr IV G- NAV Chart
Sundaram LT Tax Advantage Fund Sr IV G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.37
6.96
-11.9
-15.12
0.27
15.99
35.39
16.7
|Category Avg
-0.47
6.61
-8.63
-11.16
4.74
14.5
28.34
14.97
|Category Best
1.84
10.92
-2.45
-3.45
28.9
23.29
39.84
23.17
|Category Worst
-2.22
2.4
-19.46
-19.52
-10.98
8.84
17.97
4.07
Sundaram LT Tax Advantage Fund Sr IV G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Sundaram LT Tax Advantage Fund Sr IV G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Safari Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|6.34
|5638
|1.20
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|5.15
|1960
|0.97
|Equity
|Sapphire Foods
|Leisure Services
|4.92
|30085
|0.93
|Equity
|Affle India
|It - Services
|4.84
|6568
|0.91
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|4.52
|21323
|0.85
|Equity
|Greenpanel Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|3.95
|27896
|0.75
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|3.91
|1976
|0.74
|Equity
|KSB
|Industrial Products
|3.56
|10955
|0.67
|Equity
|CSB Bank
|Banks
|3.32
|22305
|0.63
|Equity
|P & G Health Ltd
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.28
|1238
|0.62
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|3.21
|1987
|0.61
|Equity
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|Banks
|3.03
|101192
|0.57
|Equity
|Ujjivan Small
|Banks
|3.02
|178820
|0.57
|Equity
|TVS Holdings
|Finance
|3.02
|700
|0.57
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.62
|9440
|0.49
|Equity
|Rategain Travel
|It - Software
|2.51
|9732
|0.47
|Equity
|SIS
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|2.37
|14767
|0.45
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|2.27
|1988
|0.43
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.16
|936
|0.41
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|2.12
|4462
|0.40
|Equity
|Chola Financial
|Finance
|2.12
|2453
|0.40
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.05
|2376
|0.39
|Equity
|Westlife Food
|Leisure Services
|1.83
|5099
|0.34
|Equity
|RHI Magnesita
|Industrial Products
|1.73
|8416
|0.32
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|It - Software
|1.69
|7579
|0.32
|Equity
|CreditAcc. Gram.
|Finance
|1.61
|3328
|0.30
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.33
|18454
|0.25
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|1.28
|1691
|0.24
|Equity
|Butterfly Gan Ap
|Consumer Durables
|1.24
|4055
|0.23
|Equity
|R Systems Intl.
|It - Services
|1.24
|7431
|0.23
|Equity
|Transport Corp.
|Transport Services
|1.19
|2508
|0.22
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|1.13
|1390
|0.21
|Equity
|Century Plyboard
|Consumer Durables
|1.04
|2745
|0.19
|Equity
|Can Fin Homes
|Finance
|0.76
|2512
|0.14
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|0.75
|1521
|0.14
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|0.64
|1475
|0.12
|Equity
|M M Forgings
|Auto Components
|0.46
|2606
|0.08
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|7.53
|0
|1.42
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.06
|0
|0.01
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement