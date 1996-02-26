Sundaram Medium Duration Fund Direct IDCW A
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Sundaram Medium Duration Fund Direct IDCW A
AMC
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Dwijendra Srivastava
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 43.35
Sundaram Medium Duration Fund Direct IDCW A - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.3077
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - IF Redeemed / Switched out within 1 Year from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / Switched out after 1 Year from the date of allotment.
Sundaram Medium Duration Fund Direct IDCW A- NAV Chart
Sundaram Medium Duration Fund Direct IDCW A- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.49
1.44
2.47
3.75
7.99
5.67
5.32
6.95
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Sundaram Medium Duration Fund Direct IDCW A- Latest Dividends
Sundaram Medium Duration Fund Direct IDCW A- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|4.64
|200
|2.00
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|3.47
|150
|1.50
|Corporate Debts
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|2.32
|100
|1.00
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|2.32
|100
|1.00
|Corporate Debts
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|2.31
|100
|0.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|35.56
|1500000
|15.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|22.87
|1000000
|9.87
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|11.87
|500000
|5.12
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2034
|-/-
|5.42
|230000
|2.34
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2029
|-/-
|2.35
|100000
|1.01
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.11
|0
|1.77
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.41
|0
|1.04
