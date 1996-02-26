Sundaram Money Market Fund Regular IDCW Q RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Sundaram Money Market Fund Regular IDCW Q RI
AMC
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 12-Sep-2018
Fund Manager
: Sandeep Agarwal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1063.83
Sundaram Money Market Fund Regular IDCW Q RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.6075
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Sundaram Money Market Fund Regular IDCW Q RI- NAV Chart
Sundaram Money Market Fund Regular IDCW Q RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.42
1.03
2.15
3.97
7.74
6.61
5.53
6.02
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Sundaram Money Market Fund Regular IDCW Q RI- Latest Dividends
Sundaram Money Market Fund Regular IDCW Q RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|6.97
|5000000
|47.08
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|5.51
|800
|37.27
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|5.51
|800
|37.27
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|5.50
|800
|37.15
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|3.52
|500
|23.83
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|3.52
|500
|23.81
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|3.51
|500
|23.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|3.51
|500
|23.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.50
|500
|23.67
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|3.50
|500
|23.66
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|3.48
|2500000
|23.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|3.46
|500
|23.41
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|3.46
|500
|23.41
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|3.45
|500
|23.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.45
|500
|23.34
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|3.45
|500
|23.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|3.45
|500
|23.31
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|3.44
|500
|23.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|3.44
|500
|23.24
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|3.43
|500
|23.17
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.77
|400
|18.72
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|2.17
|300
|14.69
|Commercial Paper
|PNB Housing
|-/-
|2.13
|300
|14.39
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|2.08
|300
|14.06
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.07
|300
|13.99
|Commercial Paper
|Deutsche Invest
|-/-
|1.42
|200
|9.61
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.40
|200
|9.49
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|1.15
|160
|7.78
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.72
|100
|4.89
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.92
|0
|26.52
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.73
|0
|4.96
