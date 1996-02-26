iifl-logo
Sundaram Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G

Sundaram Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Sundaram Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Sundaram Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G

AMC

Sundaram Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

05-Jan-2024

Fund Manager

Rohit Seksaria

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

2375.29

Sundaram Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  11.4569

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If up to 30% of the units invested are redeemed or withdrawn by way of SWP within 365 days from the date of allotment. - No exit Load If more than 30% of the units are redeemed or withdrawn by way of SWP within 365 days from the date of allotment - exit load of 1% of the applicable NAV will be charged. For redemption or withdrawal by way of SWP after 365 days from the date of allotment - Nil.

Sundaram Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- NAV Chart

Sundaram Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.07
4.65
1.28
-1.32
8.78
-
-
12.11
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

Sundaram Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Sundaram Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Indian Hotels Co52,640
Grasim Inds6,500
Hero Motocorp2,700
O N G C25,025
Federal Bank25,000
HDFC Life Insur.1,100

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks4.66638948110.69
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products4.0880871497.05
EquityInfosysIt - Software3.5650240784.79
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services3.5052970983.17
EquityM & MAutomobiles3.1629099375.22
EquityAxis BankBanks3.0370929072.03
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction2.8321264367.27
EquityICICI BankBanks2.3646627656.14
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.915345445.59
EquityShriram FinanceFinance1.6563688939.31
EquityITCDiversified Fmcg1.5291886036.29
EquityTCSIt - Software1.449853234.32
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.40150485833.42
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.353171132.11
EquityTech MahindraIt - Software1.3020886531.07
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services1.2894280430.48
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.2643467229.94
EquityIndusInd BankBanks1.2530024029.72
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure1.1826236328.05
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.0115117124.08
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.89154346821.17
EquityHyundai Motor IAutomobiles0.8611873420.53
EquityUjjivan SmallBanks0.86637222320.47
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified Fmcg0.859286920.34
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty0.8212638519.56
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables0.788578018.69
EquityGAIL (India)Gas0.78119060018.57
EquityAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.773972318.45
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.7729650718.40
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing0.762606118.22
EquityEquitas Sma. FinBanks0.70295667016.81
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables0.675232916.10
EquityHCL TechnologiesIt - Software0.6710108115.92
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services0.653488015.61
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.6565613815.57
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles0.626685014.87
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance0.6240612514.79
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels0.6139717714.66
EquityREC LtdFinance0.6040062814.43
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products0.556065013.28
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.546818212.98
EquityKesoram Inds.Cement & Cement Products0.5466025312.91
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & Other Products0.4511258310.84
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance0.4519382210.69
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.4422567710.49
EquityBalrampur ChiniAgricultural Food & Other Products0.412193789.74
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks0.39488009.28
EquityApollo TyresAuto Components0.372353138.80
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.331262698.00
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products0.33289647.87
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.33472077.86
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance0.31533887.47
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.29225006.94
EquityAngel OneCapital Markets0.19218994.75
EquityUnion Bank (I)Banks0.194052014.54
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products0.181485564.36
EquityBrigade Enterpr.Realty0.15399823.78
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services0.15526403.76
EquityNTPCPower0.08660002.05
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products0.0665001.49
EquityAdani Enterp.Metals & Minerals Trading0.0669001.44
EquityPunjab Natl.BankBanks0.051520001.32
EquityITC HotelsLeisure Services0.05796951.30
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles0.0422751.08
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.0427000.99
EquityO N G COil0.02250250.56
EquityFederal BankBanks0.01250000.44
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.015250.41
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.006500.09
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.0011000.06
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-4.4910500000106.77
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2029-/-2.13500000050.74
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-1.93450000045.96
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-1.30300000030.88
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.215000005.12
Derivative Investments
DerivativesMargin Money For Derivatives-/-0.0000.12
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsNippon India ETF Gold BeES-/-7.1323833321169.45
Indian Mutual FundsSBI Gold ETF-/-7.0922925094168.43
Indian Mutual FundsHDFC Gold ETF-/-4.4814552788106.46
Indian Mutual FundsKotak GOLD ETF-/-4.051348622496.37
Indian Mutual FundsDSP Gold ETF-/-1.55444800037.05
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.58013.92
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.0000.13

Key information

Fund House:
Sundaram Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
26-Feb-1996
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
68,692.35
Trustee/s:
R Rajamani, K V Ramanathan, S Viji, Sundaram Trustee Company
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Anand Radhakrishnan
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
T T Srinivasaraghavan, Sunil Subramaniam
Compliance Officer/s:
P Sundararajan
Investor Service Officer/s:
P.Rahul Mayor
Fund Manager/s:
Rohit Seksaria
Auditors:
M/s Brahmayya & Co, CA, M/s Sundaram & Srinivasan

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Sundaram Towers, 2nd Floor, 46 White Road, Royapettah, Chennai 600 014
Contact Nos:
044-2858 3362/3367
Fax:
044-2858 3156
Email:
customerservices@sundarammutual.com
Website:
www.sundarammutual.com

