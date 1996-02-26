Sundaram Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg IDCW RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Sundaram Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg IDCW RI
AMC
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 05-Jan-2024
Fund Manager
: Rohit Seksaria
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2375.29
Sundaram Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg IDCW RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.4569
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If up to 30% of the units invested are redeemed or withdrawn by way of SWP within 365 days from the date of allotment. - No exit Load If more than 30% of the units are redeemed or withdrawn by way of SWP within 365 days from the date of allotment - exit load of 1% of the applicable NAV will be charged. For redemption or withdrawal by way of SWP after 365 days from the date of allotment - Nil.
Sundaram Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg IDCW RI- NAV Chart
Sundaram Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg IDCW RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.07
4.65
1.28
-1.32
8.78
-
-
12.11
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Sundaram Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg IDCW RI- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Sundaram Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg IDCW RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|4.66
|638948
|110.69
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.08
|808714
|97.05
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|3.56
|502407
|84.79
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.50
|529709
|83.17
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|3.16
|290993
|75.22
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.03
|709290
|72.03
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.83
|212643
|67.27
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.36
|466276
|56.14
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.91
|53454
|45.59
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|1.65
|636889
|39.31
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified Fmcg
|1.52
|918860
|36.29
|Equity
|TCS
|It - Software
|1.44
|98532
|34.32
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.40
|1504858
|33.42
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.35
|31711
|32.11
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|It - Software
|1.30
|208865
|31.07
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|1.28
|942804
|30.48
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.26
|434672
|29.94
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.25
|300240
|29.72
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|1.18
|262363
|28.05
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.01
|151171
|24.08
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.89
|1543468
|21.17
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|0.86
|118734
|20.53
|Equity
|Ujjivan Small
|Banks
|0.86
|6372223
|20.47
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified Fmcg
|0.85
|92869
|20.34
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|0.82
|126385
|19.56
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.78
|85780
|18.69
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|0.78
|1190600
|18.57
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.77
|39723
|18.45
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.77
|296507
|18.40
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|0.76
|26061
|18.22
|Equity
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|Banks
|0.70
|2956670
|16.81
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|0.67
|52329
|16.10
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|It - Software
|0.67
|101081
|15.92
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|0.65
|34880
|15.61
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.65
|656138
|15.57
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|0.62
|66850
|14.87
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|0.62
|406125
|14.79
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|0.61
|397177
|14.66
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.60
|400628
|14.43
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.55
|60650
|13.28
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.54
|68182
|12.98
|Equity
|Kesoram Inds.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.54
|660253
|12.91
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & Other Products
|0.45
|112583
|10.84
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|0.45
|193822
|10.69
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.44
|225677
|10.49
|Equity
|Balrampur Chini
|Agricultural Food & Other Products
|0.41
|219378
|9.74
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|0.39
|48800
|9.28
|Equity
|Apollo Tyres
|Auto Components
|0.37
|235313
|8.80
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.33
|126269
|8.00
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.33
|28964
|7.87
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.33
|47207
|7.86
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|0.31
|53388
|7.47
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.29
|22500
|6.94
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|0.19
|21899
|4.75
|Equity
|Union Bank (I)
|Banks
|0.19
|405201
|4.54
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.18
|148556
|4.36
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|0.15
|39982
|3.78
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|0.15
|52640
|3.76
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|0.08
|66000
|2.05
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.06
|6500
|1.49
|Equity
|Adani Enterp.
|Metals & Minerals Trading
|0.06
|6900
|1.44
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|0.05
|152000
|1.32
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.05
|79695
|1.30
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.04
|2275
|1.08
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.04
|2700
|0.99
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.02
|25025
|0.56
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|0.01
|25000
|0.44
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.01
|525
|0.41
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.00
|650
|0.09
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.00
|1100
|0.06
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|4.49
|10500000
|106.77
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2029
|-/-
|2.13
|5000000
|50.74
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|1.93
|4500000
|45.96
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|1.30
|3000000
|30.88
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|5.12
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Margin Money For Derivatives
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.12
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Nippon India ETF Gold BeES
|-/-
|7.13
|23833321
|169.45
|Indian Mutual Funds
|SBI Gold ETF
|-/-
|7.09
|22925094
|168.43
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Gold ETF
|-/-
|4.48
|14552788
|106.46
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak GOLD ETF
|-/-
|4.05
|13486224
|96.37
|Indian Mutual Funds
|DSP Gold ETF
|-/-
|1.55
|4448000
|37.05
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.58
|0
|13.92
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.13
