Sundaram Overnight Fund Unclaimed Redemption upto 3 Years
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Sundaram Overnight Fund Unclaimed Redemption upto 3 Years
AMC
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 23-Jan-2022
Fund Manager
: Sandeep Agarwal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 697.87
Sundaram Overnight Fund Unclaimed Redemption upto 3 Years - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 18-Nov-2024
NAV [Rs.]
: 1180.3624
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Sundaram Overnight Fund Unclaimed Redemption upto 3 Years- NAV Chart
Sundaram Overnight Fund Unclaimed Redemption upto 3 Years- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sundaram Overnight Fund Unclaimed Redemption upto 3 Years- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Sundaram Overnight Fund Unclaimed Redemption upto 3 Years- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.60
|1500000
|14.98
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.60
|1500000
|14.93
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|69.63
|0
|649.26
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|26.97
|0
|251.48
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.18
|0
|1.72
