Sundaram Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Sundaram Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW M
AMC
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Dwijendra Srivastava
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 213.14
Sundaram Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.0239
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.5% - If redeemed / switched out within 6 months from the date of allotment of units. Nil - If redeemed / switched out after 6 months from the date of allotment of units.
Sundaram Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart
Sundaram Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.55
1.47
2.65
4.31
9.13
7.22
6.84
7.07
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
Sundaram Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends
Sundaram Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|5.28
|1100
|11.02
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|4.83
|1000
|10.07
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.81
|1000
|10.03
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|4.80
|1000
|10.01
|Corporate Debts
|PNB Housing
|-/-
|4.80
|1000
|10.01
|Corporate Debts
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|2.41
|500
|5.03
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.41
|50
|5.02
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|2.40
|500
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|2.40
|500
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.40
|500
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|2.39
|500
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|2.39
|500
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|2.39
|500
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.39
|500
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.39
|500
|4.98
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.39
|500
|4.98
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.38
|500
|4.97
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.38
|50
|4.96
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.34
|50
|4.89
|Corporate Debts
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|1.44
|300
|3.01
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|12.26
|2500000
|25.58
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|7.37
|1500000
|15.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|4.87
|1000000
|10.16
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|2.47
|500000
|5.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|2.46
|500000
|5.13
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2034
|-/-
|2.44
|500000
|5.08
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.04
|0
|10.52
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.25
|0
|6.79
