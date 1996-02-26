Sundaram Ultra Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Sundaram Ultra Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW M
AMC
: Sundaram Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Sandeep Agarwal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2004.57
Invest wise with Expert advice
Sundaram Ultra Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1067.9257
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.50% - If redeemed / switched out within 2 Year from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out after 2 years.
Sundaram Ultra Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart
Sundaram Ultra Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.39
0.95
2.09
3.96
7.88
7.06
5.88
6.89
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Sundaram Ultra Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends
Sundaram Ultra Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|3.09
|7000
|70.16
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.41
|5500
|54.86
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|1.32
|3000
|30.11
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.09
|2500
|24.92
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|1.09
|250
|24.89
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.09
|250
|24.78
|Corporate Debts
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.88
|200
|19.99
|Corporate Debts
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|0.70
|1600
|16.06
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.66
|1500
|15.00
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|0.66
|1500
|14.99
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.43
|1000
|9.95
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|4.33
|2000
|98.31
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|2.17
|1000
|49.28
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.17
|1000
|49.24
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|2.16
|1000
|49.19
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.16
|1000
|49.17
|Commercial Paper
|HSBC Investdirec
|-/-
|2.16
|1000
|49.14
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|2.16
|1000
|49.09
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.12
|1000
|48.15
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|2.09
|1000
|47.39
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|2.08
|1000
|47.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.06
|1000
|46.83
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|2.06
|1000
|46.82
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|2.06
|1000
|46.76
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|2.06
|1000
|46.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|1.80
|840
|40.87
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.74
|4000000
|39.52
|Commercial Paper
|Deutsche Invest
|-/-
|1.69
|800
|38.46
|Commercial Paper
|PNB Housing
|-/-
|1.48
|700
|33.59
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|1.44
|700
|32.82
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.44
|700
|32.65
|Commercial Paper
|Pilani Invest.
|-/-
|1.10
|500
|24.97
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.09
|2500000
|24.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.08
|500
|24.66
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|1.08
|500
|24.61
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|1.08
|500
|24.61
|Commercial Paper
|IGH Holdings
|-/-
|1.08
|500
|24.60
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.08
|500
|24.56
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|1.08
|500
|24.49
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.06
|500
|24.18
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.06
|500
|24.18
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.04
|500
|23.73
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|1.04
|500
|23.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|1.04
|500
|23.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.04
|500
|23.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.04
|500
|23.67
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.03
|500
|23.50
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.03
|500
|23.43
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.02
|500
|23.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|1.02
|500
|23.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.02
|500
|23.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.02
|500
|23.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.02
|500
|23.24
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|1.02
|500
|23.17
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.40
|200
|9.28
|Term Deposits
|Fixed Deposits
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|2500000
|-0.02
|Fixed Deposits
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|2500000
|-0.02
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|12.17
|0
|276.09
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|7.67
|0
|174.05
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.19
|0
|4.42
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement