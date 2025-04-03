Tata Banking Financial Services Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Banking Financial Services Fund Dir G
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Banking
Launch Date
: 04-Dec-2015
Fund Manager
: Amey Sathe
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2284.89
Tata Banking Financial Services Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 45.6934
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed/switched out within 90 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 90 days from the date of allotment.
Tata Banking Financial Services Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Tata Banking Financial Services Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.17
8.22
1.52
0.16
15.32
18.39
26.21
17.8
|Category Avg
-0.27
7.82
0.06
-1.72
11.11
15.82
26.44
13.67
|Category Best
0.37
9.58
2.8
1.25
20.92
19.39
31.72
20.31
|Category Worst
-1.02
4.85
-4.67
-5.3
3.11
9.79
20.61
4.26
Tata Banking Financial Services Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Banking Financial Services Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|24.26
|3200000
|554.36
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|9.58
|1150000
|218.83
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|8.89
|2000000
|203.11
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|8.77
|1665000
|200.48
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|3.23
|880000
|73.81
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.98
|990000
|68.19
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.61
|70000
|59.71
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|2.51
|750000
|57.25
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|2.41
|325000
|54.95
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|2.26
|850000
|51.72
|Equity
|INDIA SHELTE FIN
|Finance
|2.07
|650000
|47.25
|Equity
|Home First Finan
|Finance
|2.01
|450000
|45.83
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|1.97
|450000
|44.91
|Equity
|SBFC Finance
|Finance
|1.85
|4800000
|42.36
|Equity
|Bandhan Bank
|Banks
|1.85
|3000000
|42.35
|Equity
|Five-Star Bus.Fi
|Finance
|1.82
|547551
|41.69
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.82
|420000
|41.58
|Equity
|AAVAS Financiers
|Finance
|1.80
|244620
|41.23
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.72
|550000
|39.32
|Equity
|Aptus Value Hou.
|Finance
|1.62
|1200000
|36.90
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|1.49
|600000
|33.94
|Equity
|UTI AMC
|Capital Markets
|1.44
|350000
|32.93
|Equity
|DCB Bank
|Banks
|1.31
|2880022
|30.02
|Equity
|RBL Bank
|Banks
|1.18
|1700000
|26.91
|Equity
|IDFC First Bank
|Banks
|1.10
|4300000
|25.10
|Equity
|Prudent Corp.
|Capital Markets
|1.09
|150000
|24.81
|Equity
|Repco Home Fin
|Finance
|1.08
|750000
|24.78
|Equity
|L&T Finance Ltd
|Finance
|0.88
|1500000
|20.20
|Equity
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Banks
|0.79
|900000
|18.09
|Equity
|Fino Payments
|Banks
|0.67
|693000
|15.37
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.63
|400000
|14.41
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|0.55
|25000
|12.47
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.26
|40000
|5.85
|Equity
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|Banks
|0.17
|700000
|3.98
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.93
|0
|21.56
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.39
|0
|8.45
