Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Kapil Menon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 344.27
Tata BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 201.545
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 4% if redeemed on or before 90 days rom thdte of allotment. (w e f - 01-06-2009)
Tata BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct- NAV Chart
Tata BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.7
4.35
-3.63
-7.37
4.14
9.75
23.15
12.42
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Tata BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata BSE Sensex Index Fund Direct- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|15.41
|306448
|53.04
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|9.99
|285741
|34.37
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|9.55
|274038
|32.87
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|7.17
|146305
|24.69
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.94
|108392
|17.01
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.35
|47335
|14.98
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|4.30
|374923
|14.79
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|4.15
|41029
|14.29
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.40
|115295
|11.71
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.29
|59584
|11.32
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.11
|155427
|10.69
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.80
|11280
|9.63
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.68
|35758
|9.23
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.30
|36160
|7.92
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.02
|43728
|6.96
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.96
|42863
|6.75
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.85
|5346
|6.38
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.77
|274914
|6.09
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.74
|192434
|5.98
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.53
|84978
|5.27
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.51
|16899
|5.19
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.34
|184577
|4.62
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.34
|4559
|4.61
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.33
|333689
|4.57
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.20
|21985
|4.11
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|1.16
|18258
|3.98
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.11
|25757
|3.83
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.92
|29745
|3.18
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.92
|14446
|3.16
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.77
|26817
|2.65
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.09
|0
|0.30
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.01
|0
|-0.05
