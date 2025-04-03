iifl-logo
Tata Business Cycle Fund Direct G

Tata Business Cycle Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Tata Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Tata Business Cycle Fund Direct G

AMC

Tata Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

16-Jul-2021

Fund Manager

RahulSingh

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

2556.73

Tata Business Cycle Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  18.5671

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Redemption/Switch-out/SWP/STP on or before expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment: If the withdrawal amount or switched out amount is not more than 12% of the original cost of investment: Nil Redemption/Switch-out/SWP/STP on or before expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment: If the withdrawal amount or switched out amount is more than 12% of the original cost of investmen:1% Redemption / Switch-out/SWP/STP after expiry of 365 days from the date of allotmen: Nil

Tata Business Cycle Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Tata Business Cycle Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.19
6.49
-7.73
-12.4
1.94
19.18
-
18.38
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Tata Business Cycle Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Tata Business Cycle Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Hindalco Inds.4,00,000
Tata Steel15,00,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Zydus Lifesci.4,21,694
Dr Reddy's Labs1,50,977
Samhi Hotels9,51,840
Juniper Hotels2,66,524
Praveg52,356
Sobha12,880

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks6.31931132161.30
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products5.191105926132.72
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services3.96645000101.27
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks3.1342072280.06
EquityAxis BankBanks2.8972789573.92
EquityICICI BankBanks2.8560567472.92
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.7436837570.16
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction2.6621495468.00
EquityIndusInd BankBanks2.4563296762.67
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.9170712548.70
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance1.8879166048.17
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products1.84101114947.01
EquityK E C Intl.Construction1.7565155644.72
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.7231293444.04
EquityNiva Bupa HealthInsurance1.62568536741.48
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products1.6215260541.47
EquityMetropolis HealtHealthcare Services1.5625115639.79
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services1.556541039.59
EquityGodrej Propert.Realty1.5220079138.87
EquityThe Ramco CementCement & Cement Products1.4243650136.18
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.40160906535.73
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance1.3916683935.58
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.3833331735.27
EquityNuvoco VistasCement & Cement Products1.37111380834.91
EquityICICI LombardInsurance1.3119836033.54
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables1.3115352833.46
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.2820597732.81
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles1.238543031.44
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower1.21123144530.89
EquityAdani Energy SolPower1.1645491829.61
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.163466429.56
EquityBandhan BankBanks1.14206440029.14
EquityINDIA SHELTE FINFinance1.1440000029.08
EquityBajaj FinservFinance1.1415500029.02
EquityTeam Lease Serv.Commercial Services & Supplies1.1014451428.16
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance1.0850200027.69
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance1.0775000027.32
EquityInfosysIT - Software1.0716184827.31
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.068978727.06
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals1.0631505926.97
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure1.0424816126.53
EquityFive-Star Bus.FiFinance1.0334554526.31
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products1.0052075825.68
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.9940000025.37
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)0.9717028924.92
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software0.9715813024.90
EquityVedant FashionsRetailing0.9729360024.75
EquityBrigade Enterpr.Realty0.9625933024.55
EquityQuess CorpCommercial Services & Supplies0.9540479524.17
EquityFederal BankBanks0.93135630124.09
EquityACME Solar Hold.Finance0.93124500024.04
EquityCoforgeIT - Software0.913150023.19
EquityTCSIT - Software0.876400022.29
EquityG R InfraprojectConstruction0.8321140221.25
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.80150000020.58
EquityAptus Value Hou.Finance0.7662964019.36
EquitySpiceJetTransport Services0.73405844118.63
EquityPNB HousingFinance0.7023540917.96
EquityGo Fashion (I)Retailing0.7025053617.77
EquityDCB BankBanks0.68165800017.28
EquityA B Real EstatePaper, Forest & Jute Products0.669017416.80
EquityKirl.PneumaticIndustrial Products0.6115692015.68
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages0.5934679215.12
EquityPVR InoxEntertainment0.5816348214.77
EquityThermaxElectrical Equipment0.564427314.38
EquityTARC LtdRealty0.55117500014.00
EquityCIE AutomotiveAuto Components0.4329163910.96
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsTata Nifty India Digital Exchange Traded FundCAPITAL MARKETS0.0016010.01
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-3.47089.02
Reverse RepoReverse Repo-/-0.1804.47

Key information

Fund House:
Tata Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
15-Mar-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,88,187.61
Trustee/s:
Mr. Kersi Bhagat-Associat, Tata Trustee Company Priv
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Prathit D.Bhobe
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Gangan Rai
Compliance Officer/s:
Upesh Shah, Mr. Padmanabhan Ramanatha
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Kashmira Kalwachwala
Fund Manager/s:
RahulSingh
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1903, B-Wing, Parinee Crescenzo, G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East Mumbai - 400051
Contact Nos:
022 62827777
Fax:
022 2261 3782.
Email:
service@tataamc.com
Website:
www.tatamutualfund.com

