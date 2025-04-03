Tata Business Cycle Fund IDCW RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Business Cycle Fund IDCW RI
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 16-Jul-2021
Fund Manager
: RahulSingh
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2556.73
Tata Business Cycle Fund IDCW RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 17.4873
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Redemption/Switch-out/SWP/STP on or before expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment: If the withdrawal amount or switched out amount is not more than 12% of the original cost of investment: Nil Redemption/Switch-out/SWP/STP on or before expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment: If the withdrawal amount or switched out amount is more than 12% of the original cost of investmen:1% Redemption / Switch-out/SWP/STP after expiry of 365 days from the date of allotmen: Nil
Tata Business Cycle Fund IDCW RI- NAV Chart
Tata Business Cycle Fund IDCW RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.21
6.36
-8.05
-13.02
0.43
17.28
-
16.46
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Tata Business Cycle Fund IDCW RI- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Business Cycle Fund IDCW RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|6.31
|931132
|161.30
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|5.19
|1105926
|132.72
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.96
|645000
|101.27
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.13
|420722
|80.06
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.89
|727895
|73.92
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.85
|605674
|72.92
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.74
|368375
|70.16
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.66
|214954
|68.00
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|2.45
|632967
|62.67
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.91
|707125
|48.70
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|1.88
|791660
|48.17
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.84
|1011149
|47.01
|Equity
|K E C Intl.
|Construction
|1.75
|651556
|44.72
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.72
|312934
|44.04
|Equity
|Niva Bupa Health
|Insurance
|1.62
|5685367
|41.48
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|1.62
|152605
|41.47
|Equity
|Metropolis Healt
|Healthcare Services
|1.56
|251156
|39.79
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|1.55
|65410
|39.59
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|1.52
|200791
|38.87
|Equity
|The Ramco Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.42
|436501
|36.18
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.40
|1609065
|35.73
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|1.39
|166839
|35.58
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.38
|333317
|35.27
|Equity
|Nuvoco Vistas
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.37
|1113808
|34.91
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.31
|198360
|33.54
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|1.31
|153528
|33.46
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.28
|205977
|32.81
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|1.23
|85430
|31.44
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.21
|1231445
|30.89
|Equity
|Adani Energy Sol
|Power
|1.16
|454918
|29.61
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.16
|34664
|29.56
|Equity
|Bandhan Bank
|Banks
|1.14
|2064400
|29.14
|Equity
|INDIA SHELTE FIN
|Finance
|1.14
|400000
|29.08
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.14
|155000
|29.02
|Equity
|Team Lease Serv.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.10
|144514
|28.16
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|1.08
|502000
|27.69
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.07
|750000
|27.32
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|1.07
|161848
|27.31
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.06
|89787
|27.06
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.06
|315059
|26.97
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|1.04
|248161
|26.53
|Equity
|Five-Star Bus.Fi
|Finance
|1.03
|345545
|26.31
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|1.00
|520758
|25.68
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.99
|400000
|25.37
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.97
|170289
|24.92
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|0.97
|158130
|24.90
|Equity
|Vedant Fashions
|Retailing
|0.97
|293600
|24.75
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|0.96
|259330
|24.55
|Equity
|Quess Corp
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.95
|404795
|24.17
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|0.93
|1356301
|24.09
|Equity
|ACME Solar Hold.
|Finance
|0.93
|1245000
|24.04
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|0.91
|31500
|23.19
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|0.87
|64000
|22.29
|Equity
|G R Infraproject
|Construction
|0.83
|211402
|21.25
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.80
|1500000
|20.58
|Equity
|Aptus Value Hou.
|Finance
|0.76
|629640
|19.36
|Equity
|SpiceJet
|Transport Services
|0.73
|4058441
|18.63
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|0.70
|235409
|17.96
|Equity
|Go Fashion (I)
|Retailing
|0.70
|250536
|17.77
|Equity
|DCB Bank
|Banks
|0.68
|1658000
|17.28
|Equity
|A B Real Estate
|Paper, Forest & Jute Products
|0.66
|90174
|16.80
|Equity
|Kirl.Pneumatic
|Industrial Products
|0.61
|156920
|15.68
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|0.59
|346792
|15.12
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|0.58
|163482
|14.77
|Equity
|Thermax
|Electrical Equipment
|0.56
|44273
|14.38
|Equity
|TARC Ltd
|Realty
|0.55
|1175000
|14.00
|Equity
|CIE Automotive
|Auto Components
|0.43
|291639
|10.96
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Tata Nifty India Digital Exchange Traded Fund
|CAPITAL MARKETS
|0.00
|1601
|0.01
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.47
|0
|89.02
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.18
|0
|4.47
