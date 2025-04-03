Tata Business Cycle Fund IDCW RI

Exit Load %

: Redemption/Switch-out/SWP/STP on or before expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment: If the withdrawal amount or switched out amount is not more than 12% of the original cost of investment: Nil Redemption/Switch-out/SWP/STP on or before expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment: If the withdrawal amount or switched out amount is more than 12% of the original cost of investmen:1% Redemption / Switch-out/SWP/STP after expiry of 365 days from the date of allotmen: Nil