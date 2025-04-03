Tata Corporate Bond Fund IDCW Q RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Corporate Bond Fund IDCW Q RI
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 22-Nov-2021
Fund Manager
: Abhisek Sonthalia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3274.59
Tata Corporate Bond Fund IDCW Q RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.1884
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Tata Corporate Bond Fund IDCW Q RI- NAV Chart
Tata Corporate Bond Fund IDCW Q RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.69
1.84
2.81
4.34
8.95
6.48
-
6.1
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Tata Corporate Bond Fund IDCW Q RI- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Corporate Bond Fund IDCW Q RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.14
|12500
|124.97
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|2.50
|750
|75.55
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.50
|7500
|75.42
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|2.49
|7500
|75.29
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.49
|7500
|75.28
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.48
|7500
|74.89
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.47
|7500
|74.69
|PTC
|Sansar Trust
|-/-
|2.17
|750000000
|65.59
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.68
|5000
|50.64
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.66
|5000
|50.26
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.66
|5000
|50.23
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.66
|5000
|50.17
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.66
|5000
|50.14
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|1.66
|5000
|50.06
|NCD
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|1.66
|5000
|50.05
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|1.66
|5000
|50.05
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.66
|5000
|50.01
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|1.66
|5000
|49.99
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|1.65
|5000
|49.96
|NCD
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|1.65
|5000
|49.93
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.65
|5000
|49.91
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.64
|5000
|49.58
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|1.52
|47
|45.84
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.17
|3500
|35.19
|NCD
|Interise
|-/-
|1.11
|3500
|33.62
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.02
|3000
|30.70
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.97
|300
|29.30
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.84
|2500
|25.24
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.84
|2500
|25.23
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.84
|2500
|25.21
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.83
|2500
|25.19
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.83
|2500
|25.18
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.83
|250
|25.13
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.83
|2500
|25.11
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.83
|2500
|25.10
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.83
|2500
|25.10
|NCD
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|0.83
|2500
|25.07
|NCD
|Nomura Capital
|-/-
|0.83
|2500
|25.06
|NCD
|PNB Housing
|-/-
|0.83
|2500
|25.05
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.83
|2500
|25.05
|NCD
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.83
|2500
|25.00
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.83
|250
|25.00
|NCD
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|0.83
|2500
|24.99
|NCD
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|0.83
|250
|24.99
|NCD
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|0.83
|2500
|24.98
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.83
|2500
|24.97
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.82
|2500
|24.86
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.80
|250
|24.10
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.79
|24
|23.74
|NCD
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|0.50
|150
|15.01
|NCD
|Bharat Sanchar
|-/-
|0.34
|100
|10.12
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.33
|1000
|10.01
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.17
|50
|5.26
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.17
|50
|5.02
|NCD
|TMF Holdings
|-/-
|0.16
|50
|4.97
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.16
|50
|4.89
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.10
|30
|3.12
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.04
|12
|1.21
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.03
|10
|1.03
|NCD
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.03
|10
|0.98
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.03
|10
|0.97
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|6.57
|19719700
|198.48
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|3.27
|9635200
|98.59
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|2.84
|8500000
|85.65
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|2.25
|6545100
|67.93
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|2.04
|6000000
|61.63
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|1.53
|4500000
|46.23
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2031
|-/-
|1.02
|3000000
|30.73
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|0.89
|2663100
|26.82
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH 2038
|-/-
|0.85
|2500000
|25.60
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2036
|-/-
|0.82
|2500000
|24.89
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2037
|-/-
|0.68
|2000000
|20.46
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|0.51
|1500000
|15.51
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2034
|-/-
|0.50
|1500000
|15.23
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2034
|-/-
|0.50
|1499500
|15.17
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2037
|-/-
|0.34
|1000000
|10.41
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2032
|-/-
|0.34
|1000000
|10.30
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH 2039
|-/-
|0.17
|500000
|5.10
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2035
|-/-
|0.17
|500000
|5.02
|Govt. Securities
|RAJASTHAN SDL 2025
|-/-
|0.09
|280000
|2.81
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2036
|-/-
|0.09
|255000
|2.65
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|0.07
|200000
|1.99
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2036
|-/-
|0.07
|190600
|1.97
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|0.05
|147800
|1.52
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2035
|-/-
|0.04
|128500
|1.30
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2025
|-/-
|0.03
|85000
|0.85
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2043
|-/-
|0.03
|71000
|0.76
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2034
|-/-
|0.02
|59400
|0.61
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2025
|-/-
|0.01
|41300
|0.41
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.45
|0
|103.94
