Tata Corporate Bond Fund Regular IDCW W SP 1
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Corporate Bond Fund Regular IDCW W SP 1
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 17-Jun-2019
Fund Manager
: Amit Somani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 12.13
Tata Corporate Bond Fund Regular IDCW W SP 1 - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Tata Corporate Bond Fund Regular IDCW W SP 1- NAV Chart
Tata Corporate Bond Fund Regular IDCW W SP 1- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tata Corporate Bond Fund Regular IDCW W SP 1- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Corporate Bond Fund Regular IDCW W SP 1- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|97.31
|140088
|11.80
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.69
|0
|0.32
