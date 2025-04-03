Tata CRISIL IBX Gilt Index Apr 2026 Index Fund Dir IDCW RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata CRISIL IBX Gilt Index Apr 2026 Index Fund Dir IDCW RI
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 23-Sep-2022
Fund Manager
: Amit Somani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 956.35
Tata CRISIL IBX Gilt Index Apr 2026 Index Fund Dir IDCW RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.0126
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 0.25% of the applicable NAV, if redeemed on or 30 Days from the date of allotment. Nil - if redeemed on or after 30 days from the date of allotment
Tata CRISIL IBX Gilt Index Apr 2026 Index Fund Dir IDCW RI- NAV Chart
Tata CRISIL IBX Gilt Index Apr 2026 Index Fund Dir IDCW RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.27
0.78
1.97
3.55
7.71
-
-
7.58
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
Tata CRISIL IBX Gilt Index Apr 2026 Index Fund Dir IDCW RI- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata CRISIL IBX Gilt Index Apr 2026 Index Fund Dir IDCW RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|68.09
|65500000
|648.62
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|16.40
|15500000
|156.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|7.93
|7500000
|75.53
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|5.17
|4900000
|49.21
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.41
|0
|23.07
