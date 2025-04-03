Tata Dividend Yield Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Dividend Yield Fund Direct G
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 03-May-2021
Fund Manager
: Sailesh Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 839
Tata Dividend Yield Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 17.4175
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: On or before expiry of 365 days from the date allotment: If the withdrawal amount or switched out amount is not more than 12% of the original cost of investment: Nil On or before expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment: If the withdrawal amount or switched out amount is more than 12% of the original cost of investment: 1% Redemption after expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment: Nil
Tata Dividend Yield Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Tata Dividend Yield Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.77
7.86
-6.94
-11.91
1.36
14.69
-
15.4
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Tata Dividend Yield Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Dividend Yield Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|4.50
|217748
|37.72
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|4.48
|1527000
|37.60
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|4.12
|286930
|34.54
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.88
|76389
|24.16
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.56
|127400
|21.50
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.54
|61081
|21.27
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|2.39
|262933
|20.07
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|2.36
|789969
|19.81
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|2.19
|88690
|18.38
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.06
|144000
|17.28
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|2.05
|36499
|17.20
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.97
|530200
|16.51
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.95
|237025
|16.32
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.92
|254592
|16.15
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.87
|705000
|15.65
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|1.80
|41601
|15.09
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.73
|38524
|14.49
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.68
|142078
|14.06
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|1.67
|354281
|13.99
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|1.63
|62539
|13.69
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|1.61
|25410
|13.47
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|1.51
|224252
|12.68
|Equity
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.49
|68816
|12.51
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|1.47
|58000
|12.37
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|1.45
|196770
|12.14
|Equity
|Thermax
|Electrical Equipment
|1.44
|37180
|12.07
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|1.40
|89000
|11.74
|Equity
|RBL Bank
|Banks
|1.38
|731665
|11.58
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|1.38
|226200
|11.55
|Equity
|NHPC Ltd
|Power
|1.31
|1506215
|10.98
|Equity
|Bank of India
|Banks
|1.27
|1122000
|10.67
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.25
|103400
|10.50
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.25
|34000
|10.49
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|1.25
|127100
|10.49
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|1.24
|97350
|10.41
|Equity
|CreditAcc. Gram.
|Finance
|1.18
|108000
|9.92
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|1.16
|44677
|9.69
|Equity
|Titagarh Rail
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.15
|138690
|9.66
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|1.12
|65081
|9.36
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|1.10
|250000
|9.23
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|1.06
|314000
|8.89
|Equity
|Syrma SGS Tech.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.03
|208100
|8.61
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.98
|37700
|8.25
|Equity
|Adani Power
|Power
|0.98
|172200
|8.24
|Equity
|Vinati Organics
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.98
|53900
|8.21
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|0.96
|236979
|8.03
|Equity
|Sobha
|Realty
|0.93
|65959
|7.91
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|0.93
|9100
|7.76
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.92
|25710
|7.74
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|0.91
|64000
|7.66
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|0.91
|488000
|7.61
|Equity
|Gravita India
|Minerals & Mining
|0.91
|47705
|7.60
|Equity
|Sundram Fasten.
|Auto Components
|0.90
|80625
|7.52
|Equity
|SpiceJet
|Transport Services
|0.89
|1623376
|7.45
|Equity
|KNR Construct.
|Construction
|0.87
|332333
|7.32
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.87
|14764
|7.28
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.81
|189000
|6.80
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.80
|39800
|6.73
|Equity
|IDFC First Bank
|Banks
|0.80
|1150000
|6.71
|Equity
|ERIS Lifescience
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.79
|55796
|6.59
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|0.78
|29400
|6.54
|Equity
|Volt.Transform.
|Electrical Equipment
|0.72
|9592
|6.02
|Equity
|Adani Energy Sol
|Power
|0.72
|92213
|6.00
|Equity
|Ecos (India)
|Transport Services
|0.64
|299420
|5.35
|Equity
|Ceigall India
|Construction
|0.57
|186190
|4.80
|Equity
|Cello World
|Consumer Durables
|0.45
|68908
|3.81
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Tata Money Market Fund - Regular (G)
|CAPITAL MARKETS
|0.41
|7312
|3.41
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|2.15
|0
|18.03
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.56
|0
|4.79
