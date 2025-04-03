Tata Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW RI
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 17-Aug-2018
Fund Manager
: Amey Sathe
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2733.96
Tata Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 22.2279
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed on or before expiry 18 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed on or after 18 months from the date of allotment.
Tata Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW RI- NAV Chart
Tata Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.07
5.82
-3.37
-7.25
7.94
12.24
22.04
12.91
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Tata Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW RI- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|9.82
|1550000
|268.52
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.28
|975000
|117.00
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|4.18
|600000
|114.17
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.71
|1000000
|101.55
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|3.50
|80000
|95.56
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.08
|700000
|84.28
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.01
|260000
|82.26
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|2.87
|935000
|78.42
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|2.74
|400000
|74.89
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|2.60
|1800000
|71.10
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|2.49
|200000
|68.07
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.42
|190000
|66.18
|Equity
|Suven Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.28
|513625
|62.39
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.04
|1200000
|55.79
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|1.99
|90000
|54.47
|Equity
|Piramal Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.98
|2850000
|54.11
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|1.95
|700000
|53.43
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|1.91
|520000
|52.26
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.90
|350000
|52.07
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|1.88
|3230672
|51.30
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|1.83
|100000
|49.91
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.70
|489085
|46.49
|Equity
|Metro Brands
|Consumer Durables
|1.63
|400000
|44.68
|Equity
|Sundram Fasten.
|Auto Components
|1.63
|478039
|44.64
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.60
|99842
|43.82
|Equity
|Embassy Off.REIT
|Realty
|1.60
|1200000
|43.70
|Equity
|Home First Finan
|Finance
|1.49
|400000
|40.74
|Equity
|Escorts Kubota
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|1.47
|140000
|40.16
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|1.44
|180000
|39.41
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.44
|128000
|39.38
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|1.41
|700000
|38.61
|Equity
|Westlife Food
|Leisure Services
|1.37
|550000
|37.56
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.36
|375000
|37.12
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|1.35
|1141858
|36.92
|Equity
|The Ramco Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.35
|445000
|36.89
|Equity
|Pfizer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.33
|90000
|36.45
|Equity
|Go Digit General
|Insurance
|1.26
|1131648
|34.49
|Equity
|G R Infraproject
|Construction
|1.20
|325000
|32.67
|Equity
|Nuvoco Vistas
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.19
|1040116
|32.60
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|1.18
|151233
|32.25
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|1.17
|300000
|32.08
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|1.17
|650000
|32.06
|Equity
|Bandhan Bank
|Banks
|1.08
|2100000
|29.64
|Equity
|Aptus Value Hou.
|Finance
|1.06
|943475
|29.01
|Equity
|RBL Bank
|Banks
|0.98
|1700000
|26.91
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.96
|120000
|26.15
|Equity
|Mahindra Life.
|Realty
|0.75
|643700
|20.39
|Equity
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.70
|105605
|19.20
|Equity
|Syrma SGS Tech.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.68
|455192
|18.83
|Equity
|SpiceJet
|Transport Services
|0.41
|2435065
|11.17
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.11
|180000
|2.94
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|0.91
|0
|24.89
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.55
|0
|14.09
