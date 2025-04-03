Tata Floating Rate Fund Regular IDCW Q RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Floating Rate Fund Regular IDCW Q RI
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 21-Jun-2021
Fund Manager
: Akhil Mittal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 140.98
Tata Floating Rate Fund Regular IDCW Q RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.5576
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Tata Floating Rate Fund Regular IDCW Q RI- NAV Chart
Tata Floating Rate Fund Regular IDCW Q RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.61
1.8
2.62
4.4
8.58
6.96
-
6.27
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Tata Floating Rate Fund Regular IDCW Q RI- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata Floating Rate Fund Regular IDCW Q RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|12.16
|1500
|15.05
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|12.07
|150
|14.95
|NCD
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|8.46
|100
|10.48
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|8.16
|1000
|10.11
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|8.09
|1000
|10.01
|NCD
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|7.98
|100
|9.88
|NCD
|Interise
|-/-
|7.75
|1000
|9.60
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2037
|-/-
|12.38
|1500000
|15.33
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|8.13
|1000000
|10.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|7.54
|900000
|9.34
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2037
|-/-
|4.13
|500000
|5.11
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.53
|0
|3.14
