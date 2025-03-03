Tata FMP Series 61 Scheme D 91 Days Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata FMP Series 61 Scheme D 91 Days Reg G
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 02-Dec-2024
Fund Manager
: Akhil Mittal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 212.22
Tata FMP Series 61 Scheme D 91 Days Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Mar-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.1753
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Tata FMP Series 61 Scheme D 91 Days Reg G- NAV Chart
Tata FMP Series 61 Scheme D 91 Days Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.14
0.53
1.75
-
-
-
-
1.75
|Category Avg
0.11
0.56
1.85
3.44
7.87
6.38
6.93
6.86
|Category Best
0.43
1.51
2.8
4.39
10.49
7.43
7.17
9.61
|Category Worst
-1.71
-1.26
0.03
1.57
5.45
4.81
6.63
0.86
Tata FMP Series 61 Scheme D 91 Days Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Tata FMP Series 61 Scheme D 91 Days Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|9.42
|400
|19.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|9.42
|400
|19.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|9.42
|400
|19.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|9.42
|400
|19.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|9.42
|400
|19.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|9.42
|400
|19.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|9.42
|400
|19.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|9.42
|400
|19.98
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|9.41
|400
|19.97
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|7.06
|300
|14.99
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|7.06
|300
|14.99
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|1.11
|0
|2.35
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.03
